Autonomix Medical, Inc.: Autonomix Reports Positive FDA Feedback Supporting 510(k) Pathway to U.S. Clearance

FDA pre-submission feedback supports a Class II strategy, leveraging substantial equivalence to a previously cleared device, positioning the Company for potential initial U.S. clearance of its standalone sensing platform in approximately 15 months

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc.?(NASDAQ: AMIX) ("Autonomix" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the successful completion of a pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company's recently announced standalone transvascular sensing platform, which is designed to detect and differentiate faint biological signals.

The FDA interaction provided important guidance regarding Autonomix's proposed regulatory strategy, validation activities and anticipated submission pathway for the Company's standalone sensing platform. Based on feedback received, the Company believes it has identified a Class II regulatory pathway that would use an already-cleared reference device to support a substantial-equivalence strategy for its standalone sensing platform.

Subject to successful completion of development and validation activities, and FDA review, Autonomix is targeting potential U.S. clearance in approximately 15 months.

"This FDA interaction gives us greater clarity on the work required to pursue an initial U.S. clearance and represents a significant milestone in advancing our proprietary technology toward the U.S. market," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "We believe a focused pathway for the standalone sensing platform allows us to pursue a nearer-term regulatory objective, while we continue to build toward the larger opportunity for our technology. Our goal is to establish the sensing foundation first, then expand toward biosignal interpretation and, over time, procedural guidance."

Autonomix believes successful clearance of the standalone sensing platform could establish a regulatory predicate supporting future generations of its technology platform, including planned signal interpretation and procedular guidance capabilities.

"Our vision is a clear progression: sense, interpret and ultimately guide," continued Mr. Hauser. "The ability to capture extremely faint biosignals at their source is the critical first step. From there, we believe we can build increasingly powerful computational capabilities, including artificial intelligence, designed to help physicians understand what is happening physiologically, where intervention may be appropriate and what changed following treatment. We believe this staged approach is a disciplined path from standalone sensing toward a broader 'Sense, Treat and Verify' platform. We look forward to sharing more in the coming months about how we plan to advance these capabilities."

The Company will continue development and validation activities associated with its standalone sensing platform while advancing signal interpretation and other advanced computational capabilities for future generations of its platform.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn - Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are "forward-looking statements," which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "might," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company's anticipated regulatory pathway and strategy for its standalone sensing platform, including the potential for Class II clearance based on substantial equivalence, the anticipated timeline for potential U.S. clearance, the potential for a cleared standalone sensing platform to serve as a regulatory predicate for future product generations, the Company's staged development plans for its platform, including potential signal interpretation and AI-enabled capabilities, the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, and the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com