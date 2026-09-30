Successful proof-of-concept chiller delivers over 3.5 MW of cooling capacity while demonstrating potential for up to 2% higher efficiency, freeing power for computing

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced the successful laboratory demonstration of the industry's first 800-volt direct current (800 VDC) cooling architecture designed to support the mission-critical energy and thermal demands of next-generation AI factories and gigawatt-scale data centers. First validated on a high-efficiency chiller platform, the proof-of-concept demonstrates the performance, efficiency and design advantages of direct current (DC) power distribution in mission-critical cooling plants.

Trane Technologies, in collaboration with Eaton Corporation and Danfoss, modified an existing high-efficiency chiller to operate with an 800 VDC feed and validated the potential for up to 2% improvement in system efficiency over conventional AC counterparts while delivering over 1,000 tons (3.5 MW) of cooling capacity.

Unlocking Energy Efficiency and Power Demand Reduction

Traditional AC-powered cooling systems rely on multiple stages of power conversion to operate compressor drives, pumps and fans, with each step introducing energy losses. By accepting direct 800 VDC input, power conversion losses are reduced and overall efficiency is improved.

For gigawatt-scale AI data centers, even modest efficiency gains can translate into meaningful power capacity to support additional server racks and compute workloads, improving performance per megawatt. In a typical 200 MW data center, this efficiency gain could unlock up to 1.8 MW of additional compute capacity, enough to support up to fifteen 120 kW racks or up to three 600 kW racks.

With broad applicability across thermal management technologies, this successful demonstration paves the way for a fully DC-powered mechanical cooling infrastructure and integrated chiller plants to deliver further optimization and efficiency improvements.

"As AI workloads push data center power densities to higher levels, optimizing every link in the energy chain is vital," said Mauro J. Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "This demonstration marks an important step forward in rethinking how cooling infrastructure can integrate with emerging DC power architectures. By eliminating conversion losses and designing for higher DC voltage architectures, we are helping data center operators reduce the power needed by non-IT equipment and maximize compute capacity per megawatt."

Leading the Future of Data Center Thermal Management

The 800 VDC demonstration builds on Trane Technologies' continued investments in comprehensive data center thermal management solutions. The company's portfolio spans high-capacity air- and water-cooled chillers, modular and liquid cooling infrastructure, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAHs), fan coil walls, digital twin architectures, automated chiller plant controls and reference designs.

As customer needs evolve, Trane Technologies sees long-term opportunity to apply advanced power and controls innovation across multiple cooling solutions, helping data center operators balance efficiency, flexibility and scalability in increasingly demanding AI environments.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are not historical facts and include, among other things, statements regarding our product and service innovations for AI data centers and the expected benefits of those innovations, including anticipated energy and operational efficiencies. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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