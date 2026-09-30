The August 2026 feature examines why AI search systems recommend some brands over others and how businesses can track visibility inside generated answers.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Digital marketing agency Intero Digital was featured in an August 2026 DesignRush interview examining how AI search systems recommend brands and how businesses can measure their visibility inside AI-generated answers.





Intero Digital's Christina Adame Shares Insights on AI Search Visibility in DesignRush Interview

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The feature, "53% Distrust AI Search as ChatGPT Recommends Competitors," features Christina Adame, President of SEO and GEO at Intero Digital, discussing the signals that can influence which brands appear in AI recommendations.

Adame identified three factors that can influence AI visibility:

Content structure

Third-party validation

Topical authority

The feature examines how AI-generated answers can rely on different signals from traditional search results, including how a brand with a strong website can still receive less visibility in AI-generated recommendations when competitors have stronger coverage across external sources.

Adame also discusses ways businesses can track their presence in AI-generated answers, including monitoring citations, brand mentions, prompts, competitor recommendations, traffic, and conversions.

The feature covers several areas related to AI search visibility, including:

Clearly organized content and its role in AI search visibility.

Third-party mentions and their influence on how brands appear in AI-generated answers.

The role of expertise and credible information in AI search visibility.

Ways businesses can monitor brand and competitor recommendations across customer queries.

Metrics businesses can use to track visibility in AI-generated answers.

Comparing brand and competitor mentions across consistent prompts.

The full article, "53% Distrust AI Search as ChatGPT Recommends Competitors," is available on DesignRush at: news.designrush.com/chatgpt-recommends-competitors.

About Intero Digital:

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions, including SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), paid media, and content strategy, executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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