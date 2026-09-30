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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Glidewell Introduces fastplan.io Software for In-Office Guided Implant Planning and Surgical Design

AI-assisted chairside software to be unveiled at AAID conference in Nashville simplifies guided implant workflows and surgical guide design

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and continuous innovation partner, has unveiled the fastplan.io Implant Planning Solution, an AI-powered software platform created to bring complete guided implant workflows directly into the chairside environment.

As a companion to the glidewell.io In-Office Solution, Glidewell's chairside technology ecosystem, fastplan.io combines AI-assisted planning, automated model alignment, and surgical guide design into a user-friendly software interface. The goal is to reduce the number of steps and costs that often accompany guided implantology while keeping the doctor firmly in control of treatment design.

"With glidewell.io, our focus has always been on removing technological barriers so clinicians can deliver quality care on their own terms," said Travis Harrison, director of digital lab products at Glidewell. "fastplan.io extends that same design philosophy to implantology-making implant planning and surgical guide design easier without removing the doctor from the process."

It merges DICOM datasets from CBCT systems with STL/PLY files from intraoral scanners, then takes the clinician from diagnostic imaging to a finalized implant plan and export-ready surgical guide design based on their clinical preferences.

Internal case evaluations across anterior and posterior sites have demonstrated a 15-minute average planning time from initial file import through evaluation, with 90% of cases requiring no clinician adjustment to the initial AI-assisted alignment.

The fastplan.io software will debut at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) 2026 Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, September 30-October 3. During the meeting, Dr. Bushra Imam, director of education and integration at Glidewell, will present guided surgical implant cases and demonstrate the platform's planning tools and chairside surgical guide design capabilities.

"Implant treatment planning depends on clear information, a straightforward planning process, and the ability to make confident clinical decisions," said Dr. Imam. "Bringing AI-assisted planning into a chairside setting has real potential for practices adopting guided surgery."

Following planning and design, fastplan.io enables clinicians to 3D-print surgical guides in-office or seamlessly submit to Glidewell laboratories. This connected approach links digital planning with surgical guides and custom restorations, facilitating the full restorative workflow.

In keeping with Glidewell's industry-leading commitment to AI-driven automation and clinician-centered workflows, fastplan.io software is available to all Glidewell customers, with no usage fee. To learn more about fastplan.io and the glidewell.io ecosystem, visit glidewell.com/fastplan-io or stop by the Glidewell booth (#607) at AAID in Nashville for an in-person demo.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-introduces-fastplan.iotm-software-for-in-office-guided-impl-1225962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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