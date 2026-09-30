Colonial Stock Transfer to Sponsor Three Capital Markets Conferences in October 2026

Colonial will connect with emerging growth companies, investors and capital markets professionals at the Maxim Growth Summit, ThinkEquity Conference and LD Micro Main Event.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc., an SEC-registered transfer agent serving public and private companies, today announced that it will sponsor three capital markets conferences in October: the Maxim Growth Summit, the ThinkEquity Conference and the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event.

The conferences bring together public and private companies, institutional and accredited investors, executives, advisers and other capital markets professionals for presentations, one-on-one meetings, panel discussions and networking.

Colonial's October conference schedule includes:

Maxim Growth Summit, October 12-14 at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. The summit is expected to bring together more than 100 companies and 800 investors for approximately 1,200 meetings focused on capital formation, growth equity and the public and private markets.

ThinkEquity Conference, October 15 at the Mandarin Oriental New York. The conference connects U.S. and international companies with institutional and accredited investors across sectors including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, drones, metals and mining, oil and gas, space and technology.

LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event, October 19-21 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. The three-day event will feature company presentations, panel discussions and evening programming focused on the microcap market.

Colonial's sponsorship of the three events reflects its commitment to helping companies manage the shareholder, securities and regulatory responsibilities that accompany capital raising, expansion and participation in the public markets.

"October will provide an excellent opportunity to connect with companies, investors and advisers from across the capital markets community," said Dan Carter, Vice President of Sales at Colonial Stock Transfer.

"Since 1987, Colonial has remained an SEC-registered transfer agent in good standing while helping issuers manage the responsibilities that come with expanding their shareholder bases. We look forward to discussing how our transfer agent, online cap table management and EDGAR filing services can help companies grow responsibly, build enduring value and strengthen trust with shareholders and the public markets."

Colonial serves companies listed on Nasdaq and NYSE American, private companies, and OTC issuers. Its services are designed to support companies throughout their development including cap table management and through IPO and beyond.

Online cap table management for ownership records, stock options, securities transactions, and investor information;

Transfer agent and IPO services for shareholder recordkeeping, stock issuances and transfers, corporate actions, restriction removals, DTC-related services, and proxy administration; and

SEC EDGAR filings through Colonial Filings for companies preparing and submitting required SEC filings.

Together, these services support companies from private ownership and capital raising through an initial public offering and ongoing public-company administration.

Representatives of Colonial will be available during the conferences to meet with issuers, attorneys, investment bankers, investor relations professionals and other capital markets participants.

To arrange a meeting with Colonial during one of the October conferences, contact us at sales@colonialstock.com

About Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc.

Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. is an SEC-registered transfer agent serving public and private companies. Established in 1987, Colonial provides stock transfer and registrar services, online cap table management, shareholder recordkeeping, corporate action support, DTC-related services, proxy and annual meeting administration, employee plan services and SEC filing solutions. Colonial is a participant in DTC's FAST and DRS programs and has remained registered with the SEC in good standing since its opening.

For more information, visit www.colonialstock.com .

Media Contact

Dan Carter

Vice President of Sales

Colonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc.

newswire@colonialstock.com

801-355-5740

SOURCE: Colonial Stock Transfer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/colonial-stock-transfer-to-sponsor-three-capital-markets-conferences-1228304