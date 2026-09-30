Bacula Systems Announces Bacula Independent Recovery for Isolated and Vendor-Independent Cyber Recovery

New solution enables organizations to prove they can recover critical systems without internet access, cloud services or assistance from their backup vendor

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Bacula Systems today announced Bacula Independent Recovery, a new cyber-resilience solution designed to enable organizations to recover critical systems from physically isolated backup copies without depending on external cloud services, internet connectivity or the availability of Bacula Systems itself.

The solution addresses an important weakness in conventional cyber-resilience strategies: possessing protected backup data does not necessarily mean that an organization can independently recover it. Recovery may still depend on a vendor-operated control plane, online entitlement service, external identity provider, cloud connection or specialist assistance that could be unavailable during a major cyberattack or infrastructure disruption.

"If an organization's production systems, internet access and external technology providers are all unavailable, it must still be able to recover," said Rob Morrison, Co-CEO of Bacula Systems. "Bacula Independent Recovery moves the discussion beyond whether backup data exists and establishes whether the organization can restore its essential services using infrastructure, credentials, encryption keys and personnel completely under its own control."

Bacula Independent Recovery combines hardened backup, controlled transfer to isolated storage, catalogue reconstruction, automated recovery verification and documented recovery procedures. Its principal capabilities include:

Physically isolated protection using tape, removable media or appropriately disconnected storage.

Vendor-independent recovery without access to Bacula Systems' personnel, networks, portals or hosted services.

Recovery from backup media even if the original Bacula environment and catalogue are unavailable.

A sealed Recovery Independence Kit containing the software, configurations, documentation, keys and procedures required to reconstruct the recovery environment.

Zero-egress operation, with no mandatory call-home, vendor-hosted orchestration or continuous external connectivity.

Evidence generation to support governance and regulatory requirements associated with frameworks such as NIS2, DORA, NIST SP 800-53, CNSSI 1253, IEC 62443 and NERC CIP.

At the centre of the offering is the Bacula Recovery Independence Test. During this witnessed exercise, Bacula's personnel, services and networks are treated as unavailable. The customer must recover an agreed set of systems using only its own staff, infrastructure, credentials, encryption keys, documentation and isolated backup copies. The test produces documented evidence of recovery readiness while identifying any remaining operational dependencies.

"Air-gapping is valuable only if the isolated data can be reliably located, read and restored under real emergency conditions," said Jorge Gea, Co-CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Bacula Systems. "Bacula Independent Recovery protects the complete recovery chain-including the backup data, catalogue, configuration, encryption keys and operating procedures needed to rebuild critical services."

Bacula Systems already has customers using the solution, which is intended particularly for government, defence, financial services, critical infrastructure and other security-sensitive organizations. It can support requirements concerning operational sovereignty, jurisdictional control, technology concentration risk and exit planning, as well as US federal and critical-infrastructure security and assessment requirements.

Bacula Independent Recovery builds on Bacula's secure architecture, bare-metal recovery, extensive tape support and storage independence. Bacula's open-source foundation and fully on-premises operating capability further support organizations seeking technological independence and long-term control over their recovery infrastructure.

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Systems provides enterprise backup, recovery, and data protection solutions for organizations requiring exceptionally high levels of security, scalability, flexibility, and operational control. Bacula Enterprise is trusted by government agencies, defense organizations, research institutions, high-performance computing environments, and enterprises worldwide to protect mission-critical data across complex IT infrastructures.

Media Contact

Rob Morrison

marketing@baculasystems.com

+41 21 641 6080

SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bacula-systems-announces-bacula-independent-recovery-for-isolated-1228385