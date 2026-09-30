Inspired Spine CMO Dr. Hamid Abbasi Highlights Trans-Kambin OLLIF at CONISECO 2026 in Ensenada, Mexico

ENSENADA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Dr. Hamid Reza Abbasi participated as an Invited International Faculty Member and Guest Speaker at CONISECO 2026, the First National and International Congress of the Spine Surgery Section of the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery. The meeting brought together national and international spine specialists for scientific exchange, discussion of emerging technologies, and advancement of contemporary spinal surgery.

A major focus of Dr. Abbasi's participation was Trans-Kambin OLLIF, the minimally invasive fusion approach he has helped develop and teach internationally. The official scientific program featured his presentation on the Trans-Kambin OLLIF approach and highlighted his clinical series of more than 2,200 procedures.

The Ensenada meeting also strengthened relationships between surgeons, academic organizations, and medical technology partners in Mexico and the United States. The visit reflected a broader effort to build durable international partnerships around minimally invasive spine surgery, physician education, and direct exchange of surgical experience.

The relationships established during Dr. Abbasi's visit to Mexico quickly developed into further academic and clinical collaboration. Within six weeks of the CONISECO meeting, high-level spine surgeons who participated in or connected with the international discussions traveled to Minnesota to visit Inspired Spine and observe Dr. Abbasi performing surgery at the Inspired Spine Surgery Center. Their visit provided an opportunity to see Trans-Kambin OLLIF firsthand in a clinical setting and to exchange ideas regarding minimally invasive spine surgery, surgical technique, patient selection, and physician education.

This progression-from international scientific exchange in Mexico to direct surgical observation at Inspired Spine-demonstrates the growing interest in Trans-Kambin OLLIF and the broader international education and collaboration opportunities being developed through Inspired Spine.

Dr. Abbasi explained "The interest we are seeing in Trans-Kambin OLLIF is increasingly international. Mexico is an important part of that movement. Meetings like CONISECO allow surgeons from different countries and institutions to sit together, exchange techniques, challenge each other, and take that knowledge back to their patients. Our goal is to continue building these relationships, including through Avicenna Hospital in Spring, Texas, where we want to create a home for international education, observation, and collaboration in advanced minimally invasive spine surgery."

Dr. Abbasi said the broader objective extends beyond introducing a single surgical technique. The goal is to build a durable international network in which surgeons can share experience, participate in hands-on education, visit one another's institutions, and accelerate the responsible adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery.

CONISECO 2026 identified academic exchange, scientific discussion, innovative surgical techniques, and emerging technologies as central objectives of the meeting, making the congress a natural platform for expanding this international collaboration.

Media Contact:

Inspired Spine

vpm@inspiredspine.org

SOURCE: Inspired Spine

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/inspired-spine-cmo-dr.-hamid-abbasi-highlights-trans-kambin-ollif-at-1228812