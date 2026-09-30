The Best Breast Augmentation in Jacksonville Is by Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Dr. Courtney Caplin at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates performs one of the best breast augmentations in Jacksonville, with the procedure starting at $6,500. As a triple board-certified cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Caplin has built a reputation for surgical precision, individualized planning, and results that complement each patient's natural proportions.

A Surgeon With Rare Credentials

What distinguishes Dr. Caplin in a crowded field is the depth of training she brings to breast augmentation. She is a triple board-certified cosmetic and maxillofacial surgeon certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. That level of certification means every augmentation she performs is backed by rigorous, examination-verified surgical standards rather than weekend training or a general practice background.

Her expertise shows in the details that define augmentation outcomes: judging how an implant will sit on a specific chest wall, matching implant dimensions to breast width and tissue thickness, and anticipating how skin and breast tissue will settle over the implant in the years after surgery. An understanding of anatomy, symmetry, and tissue behavior determines whether augmentation results hold up over time, and Dr. Caplin's precision in these areas is what separates a natural, proportionate result from an obviously augmented one.

Dr. Caplin is also one of the few female cosmetic surgeons in the Jacksonville area performing breast augmentation at this level, and many patients say that matters. Women considering augmentation frequently report feeling more at ease discussing sensitive questions about size, shape, and how their breasts will look and feel with a surgeon who understands those concerns firsthand. That comfort translates into more honest sizing conversations, clearer goals, and augmentation results that better reflect what the patient actually wants.

Types of Breast Augmentation Offered

Breast augmentation is a highly customizable surgery, tailored to each patient's frame, goals, and lifestyle. At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Jacksonville, Dr. Caplin offers breast augmentation with the following types:

Saline implants: offering adjustable volume with a smaller incision and straightforward rupture detection

Silicone gel implants: delivering a soft, natural feel preferred by many patients

Cohesive gel "gummy bear" implants: form-stable devices that hold their shape and resist rippling

Fat transfer augmentation: A subtle, implant-free enhancement using the patient's own tissue harvested through liposuction

Dr. Caplin guides patients through implant size, profile, incision placement, and positioning above or below the muscle, decisions made during in-depth consultations rather than from a standard template.

A Full Range of Breast Surgery Options

Breast augmentation is one part of breast surgery with Dr. Caplin. She offers the following other options:

Breast augmentation for added volume and improved shape

Breast lift to restore position and firmness after pregnancy, weight change or aging

Breast revision to correct or update prior implant surgery

Breast reduction to relieve physical discomfort and improve proportion

Asymmetry correction for patients with noticeably uneven breasts

Gynecomastia surgery for male patients seeking a flatter, more masculine chest contour

How Much Does Breast Augmentation Cost in Jacksonville?

Breast augmentation at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates starts at $6,500. Final pricing depends on the implant type selected, the surgical approach, and whether the procedure is combined with a lift or other surgeries. Financing options are available for qualified patients, making the procedure accessible without compromising on surgical quality.

What Patients Say About Dr. Caplin?

The clinic has received 4.7 stars on Google with over 600 positive reviews. Patient reviews consistently highlight the same themes: thorough consultations, honest guidance, and natural-looking results.

One patient shared, "Dr. Caplin and her nurse, Mindy, are truly the best! From the very first phone call to schedule my consultation, they made me feel comfortable, cared for, and completely heard".

Another patient, "Thank you Dr.Caplin and her amazing nursing team for being so incredible & making us feel so comfortable, you have shown so much support and compassion to my daughter (and I). Your kindness is truly priceless! So much appreciation in all that you do. Your work is amazing"

Technique and Judgment Set the Standard

The most important variable in breast augmentation outcomes is not the implant. It is the surgeon planning and performing the procedure. Revision rates, capsular contracture risk and aesthetic quality all correlate with surgical experience and planning discipline.

Dr. Caplin's process reflects that reality. She emphasizes precise pocket creation, careful tissue handling and meticulous incision placement to minimize visible scarring and support long-term implant stability. This is why patients, especially women looking for breast augmentation in Jacksonville, highly trust Dr. Caplin as one of the best surgeons in the city.

Disclaimer: These board certifications are not recognized by the state of Florida. They indicate subspecialty focus and dedication to exclusively cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic surgery is not a recognized subspecialty in the state of Florida.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates Jacksonville

Phone: 904-648-6400

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-jacksonville

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-breast-augmentation-in-jacksonville-1228906