The Best Tummy Tuck in Oklahoma Is by Dr. Erik Nuveen

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Patients searching for the best tummy tuck in Oklahoma often look beyond before-and-after photographs to a surgeon's training, experience, and record in abdominal contouring. With over 27,000 surgeries performed, Dr. Erik Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates provides one of the best tummy tucks in Oklahoma City . As a triple board-certified cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Nuveen has earned a reputation for delivering the most natural and lasting abdominoplasty results in the city.

Experience That Sets Dr. Nuveen Apart

Few surgeons in the country match Dr. Nuveen's experience and training. He holds board certification in three disciplines: general cosmetic surgery, facial cosmetic surgery, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. He also carries two graduate degrees, an M.D. and a D.M.D., a combination that places him in an uncommon category of surgeons. His volume of more than 27,000 major surgeries shows decades of hands-on work, and his focus on massive weight-loss body contouring makes him a frequent choice for patients looking for a tummy tuck in Oklahoma and nearby locations.

Dr. Nuveen's advanced training includes craniofacial, microvascular, cosmetic, and pediatric plastic surgery, followed by a fellowship in general and facial cosmetic surgery in Salt Lake City at what was then the busiest fellowship program in the United States.

He remains active as an accredited fellowship director, participates in residency training tied to the University of Oklahoma, and has published 10 textbook chapters and 28 first-author scientific articles. Few practicing cosmetic surgeons can claim that record.

Tummy tuck with Dr. Nuveen

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, removes loose abdominal skin and fat and repairs the abdominal wall. Most patients seek it after pregnancy or major weight loss, when the skin has stretched, and the muscles have separated in ways that exercise cannot correct.

Dr. Nuveen has built much of his practice around this operation. His caseload ranges from women whose lower abdomen never recovered after childbirth to patients who lost a large amount of weight and were left with heavy folds of skin. Treating both ends of that spectrum for more than two decades has given him a working knowledge of how different abdomens behave, and it shows in how he plans each case.

He completes the procedure in about 90 minutes under general anesthesia. Typical downtime is two to four days.

Types of Tummy Tuck Available

Dr. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates offers two types of tummy tuck procedures:

Full tummy tuck: A full, or extended, tummy tuck addresses the entire abdomen. Dr. Nuveen places the incision from hip bone to hip bone, just above the pubic line, to remove a large amount of loose skin and tighten the abdominal wall. This approach suits patients with significant excess skin, including those who have undergone major weight loss or multiple pregnancies.

Mini tummy tuck: A mini tummy tuck targets the lower abdomen only, below the navel. It uses a shorter incision and removes a smaller amount of skin and fat, making it a good fit for patients with limited loose skin and a lower pooch that resists diet and exercise. Recovery is generally shorter than with a full tummy tuck.

Dr. Nuveen selects the technique after evaluating each patient's anatomy and goals, matching the incision and approach to the amount of excess skin present.

How Dr. Nuveen Performs Tummy Tuck Surgery?

Dr. Nuveen's decades of high-volume experience show in his precision. He plans incision placement to sit low and discreet, tightens the underlying muscle, and contours the abdomen for a smooth, proportionate result. His background in reconstructive and cosmetic techniques allows him to manage complex cases, including extensive skin removal after major weight loss, with results built to last when patients follow aftercare guidance.

What Patients Say About Him?

Dr. Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates has received 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 600 positive reviews. Reviewers repeatedly cite Dr. Nuveen's directness during consultation, the speed of recovery, and natural-looking results. Before-and-after tummy tuck cases, including mommy makeover combinations with liposuction and breast augmentation, are published on the practice website.

A Surgical Approach Based on Individual Needs

Dr. Erik Nuveen brings extensive cosmetic surgery training and experience to tummy tuck surgery in Oklahoma City. His triple-board certification, dual medical and dental degrees, fellowship training, and experience with body-contouring procedures provide a distinctive surgical background for patients considering abdominoplasty.

With both full and mini tummy tuck options available, the appropriate approach depends on the patient's anatomy, the amount of excess skin and tissue, and the area requiring correction. A consultation with Dr. Nuveen can determine which technique is appropriate for the individual patient.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: (405) 842-6677

Website: csaok.com/cosmetic-surgery-in-oklahoma-city

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

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