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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Platinum Deck and Patio Indiana: Platinum Deck and Patio Marks Four Years Serving Homeowners Across Indiana

Indiana milestone highlights the company's continued presence and expansion of outdoor living services across the state

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Platinum Deck and Patio is marking its fourth year serving homeowners throughout Indiana, highlighting the company's continued presence in the state and its focus on composite decking and custom outdoor living projects.

Since establishing its Indiana operation, Platinum Deck and Patio has served homeowners throughout Central Indiana and surrounding communities, including Indianapolis and the area's growing suburban markets.

The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, providing homeowners with options for creating and updating outdoor spaces around their homes.

Platinum Deck and Patio works with products from leading decking manufacturers, including Trex and AZEK/TimberTech, giving homeowners access to a range of composite decking materials, colors, and styles for outdoor projects.

The company's Indiana services include composite deck projects, deck replacements, patios, and larger outdoor living projects that combine multiple features into a single space.

As the Indiana operation enters its fourth year, Platinum Deck and Patio continues serving homeowners throughout the state while maintaining its focus on outdoor living projects designed around each property's layout and intended use.

The milestone marks another stage in the company's growth across the Midwest, with Platinum Deck and Patio continuing to operate in multiple markets while providing decking and outdoor living services to homeowners throughout Indiana.

About Platinum Deck and Patio

Platinum Deck and Patio is a locally owned deck and outdoor living company serving homeowners throughout Indiana. The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, working with leading products from Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

For more information, visit patiocontractorsindianapolis.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Platinum Deck and Patio Indiana
Contact Person Name: Kyle Look
Website: https://patiocontractorsindianapolis.com/
Email: platinumdeckingcare@gmail.com
Contact Number: +14362050680
Address: 6525 E 82nd St
Address 2: Ste 210-E
City: Indianapolis
State: IN
Country: United States

SOURCE: Platinum Deck and Patio Indiana



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/platinum-deck-and-patio-marks-four-years-serving-homeowners-across-ind-1228935

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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