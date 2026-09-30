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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Platinum Decking Illinois: Platinum Decking Earns TimberTech Platinum Pro Elite Status, Reaching a New Level of Industry Recognition

New industry recognition reflects the company's continued commitment to craftsmanship, installation standards, and premium composite decking

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Platinum Decking has achieved TimberTech Platinum Pro Elite status, placing the company within an elite, high-volume tier of TimberTech's contractor loyalty program.

The recognition represents a designation above the standard Platinum Pro level and is associated with contractors who demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, rigorous installation training, and significant annual sales or project volume.

For Platinum Decking, the achievement adds another significant industry credential to the company's growing list of manufacturer relationships and professional recognitions.

The company serves homeowners throughout Naperville, Lake Barrington, Schaumburg, Libertyville, and surrounding Chicagoland communities, specializing in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios. Platinum Decking brings more than 30 years of combined contracting experience to its projects and works with leading decking manufacturers, including Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

TimberTech's Platinum Pro Elite designation also provides contractors at this level with enhanced program benefits, including access to specialized contractor-locator recognition, promotional support, and premium TimberTech product resources. The program is designed to recognize contractors operating at an elevated level of experience, training, and project volume.

For homeowners, working with a contractor who has achieved an advanced manufacturer designation can provide an additional point of reference when researching a deck builder. Installation according to manufacturer specifications is an important part of achieving the intended performance of composite decking and maintaining applicable warranty eligibility.

The Platinum Pro Elite recognition builds upon Platinum Decking's existing relationships with leading composite decking manufacturers. The company has held Trex Pro status since 2019 and currently holds Trex Pro Platinum status, while continuing to work with products from both Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

As Platinum Decking continues to grow throughout Illinois, the company remains focused on combining premium materials, professional installation, and a customer-focused approach to create outdoor spaces designed around each homeowner's property, lifestyle, and long-term plans.

About Platinum Decking

Platinum Decking is a locally owned deck and outdoor living company serving homeowners throughout Illinois. The company specializes in composite decking, custom outdoor living spaces, and patios, working with leading products from Trex and AZEK/TimberTech.

For more information, visit platinumdecking.com.

Media Contact

Organization: Platinum Decking Illinois
Contact Person Name: Kyle Lindsey
Website: https://platinumdecking.com
Email: platinumdeckingcare@gmail.com
Contact Number: +16303439650
Address: 336 S. Loomis St
City: Naperville
State: IL
Country: United States

SOURCE: Platinum Decking Illinois



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/platinum-decking-earns-timbertech-platinum-pro-elite-status-reaching-a-1228937

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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