Nitches, Inc.: Your Audience Already Told You What to Build: NutraVeri Invites the Creator Economy to Stop Renting Its Influence and Start Owning a Product

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) formally opens a creator track inside The Next 100 Blends, its national supplement search, aimed at the fitness creators, biohackers, natural health voices, and wellness communities whose followers have been asking them for years to make the thing they keep recommending. The starting point is free: a 60-second readiness score at nutraveri.com/formulate.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today extended its national Next 100 Blends search with a direct invitation to a specific group: the creators. The fitness YouTubers, the biohacking podcasters, the natural health educators, the trainers with waitlists, the wellness accounts whose comment sections fill daily with the same request in different words: just make one.

The economics of the creator supplement problem are well understood by everyone living inside it. A creator with a real audience is offered the same two doors over and over. Door one: sponsorships, renting the audience to someone else's brand for a fee, with the trust risk carried by the creator and the equity kept by the brand. Door two: launch a product, which traditionally meant five-figure deposits, opaque manufacturers, minimums built for corporations, and no honest way to know whether the formula was ready before the money moved. Most creators, sensibly, kept taking door one. The Company built a third door.

THE THIRD DOOR

An audience is proof of demand that most companies spend millions trying to manufacture. What creators have lacked is not demand, capital or ideas. It is an honest readiness check and a factory built for their scale. NutraVeri provides both. The free NutraVeri Score evaluates a supplement concept across six dimensions, formula, ingredients, claims, label, manufacturing, and market, in about 60 seconds, backed by a public ingredient intelligence index of 120 live pages drawn from FDA data sources, NIH, PubMed, and USP standards. Concepts that advance move onto an FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned U.S. manufacturing pathway with minimum runs from 2,500 units, and qualified products may be prepared for presentation to national mass-market retail buyers.

For creators specifically, the search carries one more asset: distribution of the story. Selected blends are revealed publicly, one at a time, on NutraVeri's channels including X, with the founder introduced by name and, for creators, to an audience beyond their own. Nothing is revealed without written consent, no submission is published, and every formula remains the property of the person who submitted it, a commitment posted at nutraveri.com/trust.

"Creators are the most undervalued founders in this industry," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "They have already done the hardest part, building trust with a real audience, and the industry's response has been to rent that trust from them one sponsorship at a time. We would rather help them own something. The score is free, the formula stays theirs, and if the blend is real, we can build it in an American facility and tell the story with them. That is the whole offer."

HOW TO ENTER

Score the concept free at nutraveri.com/formulate. Email the scored concept and the story behind it to corporate@nutraveri.com. Creators who want to involve their own communities are invited to have their audiences design the blend with them; the search does not distinguish between a formula written alone and one written with a hundred thousand collaborators.

The search remains open. One hundred feature positions exist. The Company's view has not changed since it opened: the next great American supplement will not come from a boardroom, and the person most likely to create it is currently reading their own comments.

ABOUT NITCHES INC.

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is building the product readiness layer for the dietary supplement industry through NutraVeri. The platform combines a free six-dimensional readiness score, a live ingredient intelligence index, Product Passports, and access to FDA-registered, cGMP-aligned manufacturing, fulfillment, and commercialization pathways, helping founders evaluate formulas, claims, and labels before significant capital is committed. Learn more at www.nutraveri.com.

MEDIA AND SEARCH SUBMISSIONS

John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Nitches Inc. · corporate@nutraveri.com · www.nutraveri.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding The Next 100 Blends initiative, creator participation, platform adoption, manufacturing pathways, potential retail presentation opportunities, and potential commercialization outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Retail presentation opportunities are not guarantees of retail placement, purchase orders, or commercial success, and no assurance can be given that any product will be selected, presented, or accepted by any retailer. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Dietary supplements are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing. References to an FDA-registered facility describe facility registration status only and do not constitute FDA approval, endorsement, or certification of any product. NutraVeri Scores, reports, Product Passports, and related outputs are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, approval, safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Participation in The Next 100 Blends is free, is not a lottery, sweepstakes, or contest of chance, confers no prize, and does not guarantee selection, publication, manufacturing acceptance, retail presentation, distribution, or any business result. Founders retain ownership of submitted concepts; no submission is published without the founder's written consent. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer of sponsorship, partnership, or compensation to any creator. Users remain solely responsible for their own product development, claim substantiation, labeling, regulatory compliance, and business decisions.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/your-audience-already-told-you-what-to-build-nutraveri-invites-t-1228844