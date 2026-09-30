New capabilities will improve cross-channel campaign impact by enhancing targeting and campaign measurement

Matchbook, the leading provider of identity augmentation solutions, today announced a new data-matching pathway that connects IP addresses to Hashed Emails (HEM), significantly expanding its identity augmentation platform and enhancing cross-channel matching for marketers.

By matching a company's first-party data with new digital signals, Matchbook enables brands, agencies, and ad tech partners to dramatically improve reach, retargeting precision, and multi-channel attribution.

With the integration of HEMs alongside other identifiers such as lat/lon coordinates and MAIDs, Matchbook addresses the critical industry need to achieve accurate online attribution. By linking IP signals to hashed emails, advertisers gain clear visibility into online purchasing behaviors, allowing them to identify specifically which audiences convert and purchase online.

This addition expands Matchbook's ability to augment identity graphs by introducing another critical identifier, supporting the various CTV use cases, while continuing to seamlessly support all of its original use cases. In doing so, Matchbook solves a major industry bottleneck: enabling advertisers to consolidate and manage all of their core identifiers in one centralized location.

At the center of the new pathway is Matchbook's dynamic Confidence Score, which continuously evaluates and measures the strength of the relationship between IP addresses and Hashed Emails. This helps advertisers maintain increased data accuracy and optimize campaign performance based on reliable identity matches.

"By integrating IP addresses to hashed email mapping into Matchbook, we are delivering a privacy-forward foundation to first-party data owners that bridges signal gaps without sacrificing accuracy and scale." said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Envoy. "This pathway gives brands and platforms the transparent, confidence-scored intelligence they need to execute cross-channel attribution while maintaining strict respect for consumer trust."

Matchbook IP to HEM is now available in the US market.

For more information, visit www.matchbookdata.com.

About Matchbook

Matchbook is a leading identity augmentation solution that helps brands, platforms, and data partners enrich and resolve identity across the customer journey. By connecting digital identifiers with real-world behavioral signals in a privacy-conscious way, Matchbook delivers the missing context needed to power more effective targeting, personalization, and measurement. Focused on precision, scale, and ethical data practices, Matchbook enables clients to unlock the full value of their data while maintaining trust and compliance. From advertising to analytics, Matchbook is redefining what's possible in identity-driven marketing. For more information, visit www.matchbookdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929845835/en/

Contacts:

adequiroz@digitalenvoy.net