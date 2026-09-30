Partnership embeds Auvik's network management capabilities into the Acronis RMM platform, delivering a comprehensive remote infrastructure management solution in a single console

Auvik, an award-winning AI-driven IT management platform provider, and Acronis, a global provider of an AI-native cyber platform for MSPs and IT departments, today announced an OEM partnership that will natively integrate Auvik's network management capabilities into Acronis RMM, the company's remote monitoring and management offering within Acronis Cyber Protect. The partnership provides Acronis' customer base of managed service providers (MSPs) and corporate IT departments access to a comprehensive suite of network and endpoint management tools in one unified, easy-to-use platform.

Addressing the Demand for Tool Consolidation

IT teams are under growing pressure to reduce complexity in their technology stacks, driving demand for more comprehensive capabilities from RMM providers. This partnership directly addresses that need by expanding the Acronis RMM platform with Auvik's industry-leading network monitoring and management capabilities.

Acronis customers will gain the ability to monitor and manage critical network infrastructure alongside endpoints and servers without switching between tools or managing separate vendor relationships. For MSPs that don't currently offer network monitoring, the integration provides a low-friction path to adding that capability and onboarding new customers.

What This Means for MSPs and IT Teams

"Tool sprawl is one of the most persistent pain points we hear about across IT operations. Every additional product adds complexity and takes technicians away from higher-value work," said Mark Ralls, President, Auvik. "Through this partnership, we're bringing leading capabilities across network and endpoint management together in a single solution, helping IT teams operate more efficiently and giving MSPs a stronger foundation to scale their services and deliver greater value to customers."

"Profitable growth for MSPs depends on how effectively they use their technicians' time and the value they deliver to each customer," said Rick Hebly, Senior Director, Platform Marketing and Education at Acronis. "By bringing Auvik's network monitoring capabilities into Acronis, we're giving partners greater network visibility to resolve issues faster and reduce the risk of service disruptions. These capabilities can help MSPs protect service margins, create capacity for growth, expand their managed offerings and strengthen customer trust through more informed advice on customers' IT priorities."

Availability

The integrated offering is expected to become available to Acronis customers in January 2027.

For more information, visit the Auvik team at booth A08 during MSP Global 2026 in PortAventura, Spain.

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

About Auvik

Auvik is an AI-driven IT management platform that simplifies IT operations so teams can focus on what matters most. By combining real-time infrastructure data with contextual AI and effortless automation, Auvik helps IT teams understand what's happening, why it's happening, and what to do next. The result is faster troubleshooting, proactive issue resolution, and less time spent on routine operational tasks. Auvik helps organizations manage diverse networks, endpoints, security devices, and SaaS applications with simplicity at its core. Today, Auvik manages one million network devices and three million SaaS applications across more than 100,000 networks, and provides monitoring services for more than 10 million devices. Learn more at www.auvik.com and visit our media room for the latest company news and resources.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930109258/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts



Momoko Ishida

Auvik Networks

mishida@auvik.com



Erin McAward for Auvik

ICR Technology

auvik@icrinc.com