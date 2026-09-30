French life insurer selects Clearwater's front-to-back platform to support the transition

Clearwater Analytics today announced that PREPAR-VIE, a life insurance company managing more than €9 billion in assets, has selected Clearwater as its technology partner to unify its front-to-back investment operations within a single, integrated platform.

According to S&P Global Ratings, France is among the key drivers of life insurance growth in Europe, as insurers continue to shift their offerings toward unit-linked products. In this context, the best-positioned players are those with real-time visibility across the entire investment lifecycle.

With Clearwater, PREPAR-VIE will simplify its investment operations and streamline reporting for both its general account and its unit-linked investments within a single platform. Clearwater covers the entire investment lifecycle from portfolio and order management to multi-standard investment accounting (French GAAP and IFRS), reconciliation, and unit-linked fund operations. This modern platform automates tasks across teams and systems to improve operational efficiency.

"Unit-linked savings is an area where our clients' expectations are rising sharply," said Geoffroy Brossier, Chairman of the Management Board of PREPAR-VIE. "We want to continue supporting them with an agile solution that will allow us to expand our range of funds and optimize our processes."

"European insurers are under growing pressure to deliver greater transparency, faster reporting, and improved operational efficiency, all while managing increasingly complex portfolios," said Keith Viverito, Managing Director, EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. "By adopting a front-to-back platform, PREPAR-VIE gains a centralized tool that enables faster decision-making, higher-quality data, and the scalability needed to accelerate the growth of its unit-linked business."

To learn more, speak with an expert at www.cwan.com.

About PREPAR Assurance

PREPAR Assurance, the umbrella brand of PREPAR-VIE and PREPAR-IARD, subsidiaries of Groupe BRED, is the Group's reference insurer. Its products are also distributed through partner distributors in the financial sector: mutual insurers, wholesale brokers, portfolio management companies, and private banks.

Founded in 1984, PREPAR-VIE and PREPAR-IARD primarily offer personal insurance contracts covering both savings and protection needs for individuals and professionals.

In 2025, the two companies posted combined revenue of €1.2 billion across 2.9 million contracts.

For more information, visit www.prepar-vie.fr.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is the natively agentic investment management platform, built on a single, continuously reconciled investment data source. Portfolio management, trading, accounting, risk, compliance, and private markets processes all run on a single source of truth, creating a connected foundation for automation, AI-driven insights, and agentic workflows across the investment process. Clearwater supports more than $10 trillion in assets worldwide for insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments. To learn more, visit www.cwan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930126451/en/

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Press Contact:

Claudia Cahill, Head of Communications and Press Relations +1 208-433-1200 press@cwan.com