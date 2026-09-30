New Offering Secures the Actions AI Agents Take on Behalf of Users, From Tool Calls and File Access to Credential Use, as Agents Handle More Technical and Professional Work

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the public beta launch of Bitdefender AI Guardian, a new consumer offering that adds a powerful security layer between AI agents and the actions they take on behalf of users. Built for developers, technical practitioners, solopreneurs, and others, AI Guardian gives them visibility and control over what their agents are allowed to do, from the tools they call to the files and credentials they touch, helping stop unsafe actions before they happen.

Independent research testing 20 leading AI agents against more than 1,300 tool-poisoning attempts found an average attack success rate of 36.5%, with one model manipulated 72.8% of the time. A separate analysis found more than 1.2 million exposed AI service secrets in 2025, up 81% year over year, including more than 24,000 credentials leaked through public Model Context Protocol (MCP) configurations. As AI agents gain direct access to files, credentials, and tools, the gap between what they're authorized to do and what they can be manipulated into doing represents a serious security exposure.

To address this emerging security gap, Bitdefender has developed AI Guardian, a standalone solution initially available for macOS. Once installed, it runs as a background service, connecting to supported agent environments (currently Claude Code 2.1.121 or later and OpenClaw 2026.6.6 or later) through dedicated integrations.

A three-stage security model sets a policy baseline for permitted tools, files, and actions, evaluates each attempted action against that baseline in real time, and returns a verdict of allowed, flagged, or blocked before it proceeds. Every decision is recorded in an auditable log for the user's review. Prompt analysis runs on the device, so prompt text never leaves it. Select checks, such as URL reputation, draw on Bitdefender cloud services.

Key features and benefits include:

Detect and Block Prompt Injection - Identifies attempts to redirect an agent through crafted or hidden instructions and flags or blocks the resulting action.

- Identifies attempts to redirect an agent through crafted or hidden instructions and flags or blocks the resulting action. Verify and Protect MCP Tools Inspects MCP tools and blocks malicious or tampered tools before an AI agent invokes them.

Inspects MCP tools and blocks malicious or tampered tools before an AI agent invokes them. Vet Agent Skills Before They Run Scans and validates supported agent skills before execution, blocking unreviewed or suspicious skills from running silently.

Scans and validates supported agent skills before execution, blocking unreviewed or suspicious skills from running silently. Guard Credentials and Sensitive Files Detects exposed application programming interface (API) keys and secrets and blocks unauthorized access to protected resources such as secure shell (SSH) keys and system credentials.

Detects exposed application programming interface (API) keys and secrets and blocks unauthorized access to protected resources such as secure shell (SSH) keys and system credentials. Monitor and Enforce Security Policy in Real Time Monitors AI agent actions against a defined security baseline, returns an allowed, flagged, or blocked verdict, and keeps an auditable record for review.

"AI agents are becoming a direct extension of the users who rely on them, inheriting the same security risks that come with that role," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "This rapid shift means security can no longer stop at protecting the human alone; the agent itself has become its own entity to secure. Bitdefender built AI Guardian in response, giving developers and other technical users the confidence to let their agents code, build, and execute tasks securely."

Bitdefender AI Guardian is the third Bitdefender product for the agentic ecosystem to launch this year, alongside Agent Skill Scanner and VPN for AI Agents, all three available now. Together, they address what an agent installs, how it connects, and what actions it takes.

Availability

Bitdefender AI Guardian is available now for macOS, with additional operating system support planned. The initial release is in English only, and access is free throughout the public beta period. For more information or to get started, visit our website.

No security product guarantees complete protection. Effectiveness depends on configuration, runtime environment, and the type of agents used. Features and availability may vary. Initially available on macOS, with further platforms to follow.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930244429/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com