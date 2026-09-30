The Agentic Recruiting Platform has expanded to cover recruiting end-to-end, launched an autonomous coworker, and is trusted by 7,000+ companies worldwide, from hyper-growth startups to the Fortune 100s.

Metaview, the Agentic Recruiting Platform, today announced $60 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners, with participation from GV, Intrepid Growth Partners, Seedcamp, Vertex Ventures US, Plural, and Garuda Ventures. The new capital comes just a year after their previous round and brings Metaview's total funding to $110 million.

Recruiting is an $800 billion industry still largely run on manual processes, fragmented tools and human guesswork. Now, AI is putting that system under even more pressure. The volume of applications per recruiter has increased 412% as AI has made applying for jobs trivially easy, while 53% of job seekers experienced employer ghosting in the past year. The system is failing both companies and candidates.

"The best engineering teams have already moved from writing code by hand to orchestrating AI agents that do the work. Recruiting is next," said Siadhal Magos, CEO and co-founder of Metaview. "We're rebuilding hiring with AI at the core to make it radically more efficient and precise, while creating a better system for everyone involved."

This Series C funds three priorities as Metaview enters a new stage of growth. The company brings fillmore (Metaview's autonomous recruiting coworker) to general availability, alongside new specialist agents. The funding will also help expand the team from 80 to 250 people by the end of next year, with a New York office opening alongside existing hubs in London and San Francisco. Finally, the company is doubling down on 10x Recruiting, its community and training program helping talent professionals develop what Metaview calls talent engineering: the discipline of building and running AI-powered hiring systems.

Metaview began by capturing the conversations where hiring decisions take shape, with more than 6 million interviews captured to date. That shared context now powers connected AI agents across the rest of the hiring process, with people setting the criteria and making every final decision. Agents source candidates before they apply, review inbound applications against the role brief, conduct structured screening conversations and turn human interviews into clear, usable notes.

"The recruiting process is generating more candidate volume than most organizations know how to handle," said Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Metaview has built a platform that brings more structure and intelligence across each stage of hiring, from sourcing and screening through to the final decision. The result is better hiring decisions at scale, without losing the judgment that good hiring requires. We are excited to partner with Siadhal, Shahriar and the team for the next phase of growth."

Already the leading AI company in recruiting, more than 7,000 companies rely on Metaview at every step of their recruiting process, from sourcing to screening to interviewing. This raise, along with their recent acquisition of AI-native recruiting startup Reval, and the launch of fillmore, set up Metaview to further expand their impact and footprint through the rest of 2026 and beyond.

Customers including Deel, Affirm, Navan and Replit rely on Metaview to build their teams, reducing time-to-hire in some cases by more than 75%.

"Metaview has become a key part of how our recruiting teams operate globally," said Richard Yan, Global People Talent at Airwallex. "It's helped increase our capacity and give hiring teams the shared context to make faster, more informed hiring decisions, supporting how we're building and scaling a high-performing global team at Airwallex."

Visit www.metaview.ai to follow along for more company updates.

About Metaview

Metaview is re-engineering hiring with AI at the core. The Agentic Recruiting Platform deploys AI agents to automate sourcing, application review, interviewing, reporting and hiring workflows. Founded in 2018 by former Uber and Palantir leaders Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh, Metaview is trusted by more than 7,000 companies, including Deel, Affirm, Navan, and Replit.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO.

For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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Contacts:

Fiona Tam-Zegarra

metaview@heycommand.com