Dynamic Planning combines live workplace data, intelligent optimization and automation to replace periodic, manual planning with continuous strategic decision-making and execution.

HubStar, the industry leader in AI dynamic workplace solutions, today announced the launch of HubStar Dynamic Planning, a strategic occupancy planning capability that helps corporate real estate teams understand employee demand for space, model change, optimize space and turn decisions into action.

Workplaces are increasingly dynamic. Teams grow and shrink, policies change, attendance varies and reorganizations, acquisitions and lease events rapidly alter demand. Yet occupancy planning relies on periodic exercises, fragmented data and manual processes that take weeks or months produce answers.

HubStar Dynamic Planning changes that operating model. Organizations can maintain a living view of demand, space allocation and actual attendance; test scenarios in seconds; solve complex allocation and restacking problems across buildings and floors; and carry approved plans through to execution.

CRE leaders face pressure to turn growing volumes of workplace data into faster, better decisions. JLL reports that utilization is now applied to planning decisions by 90% of organizations, yet only 7% rate their occupancy data capability as excellent. CBRE reports that while 95% use a space data management system, Microsoft Excel remains the primary analysis tool for 48%.

"Corporate real estate has spent years becoming more data-rich. The next step is becoming more decision-capable," said Steve Vatidis, Executive Chairman, HubStar. "Dynamic Planning gives workplace leaders a fundamentally different way to operate."

Dynamic Planning derives demand continuously from workforce, organizational and policy data, creating a living model that changes as the organization changes. Built on HubStar's portfolio of patented AI technology, Fit&Fill and AutoFit apply intelligent automation to stacking and blocking while planners retain control over assumptions, disruption levels and outcomes.

Teams can model scenarios including policy changes, headcount growth, sharing ratios, lease events and space reductions without rebuilding the planning process.

Unlike traditional planning processes that end once a plan is approved, Dynamic Planning connects strategy with execution, linking decisions with changes to floorplans, neighborhoods, assignments and operational systems.

HubStar estimates Dynamic Planning can eliminate 90% of the low-value mechanical work in traditional occupancy planning, allowing planners to focus on strategic decisions and stakeholder alignment.

HubStar Dynamic Planning is part of HubStar's H2O platform, which connects workplace experience, space management, occupancy intelligence and strategic planning through a trusted workplace data foundation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930660863/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Stefania Vatidis, stefania_vatidis@hubstar.com