New data from CreatorIQ's seventh annual global State of Creator Marketing report shows nearly half of brands now earn 3x or greater ROI from creators, and budgets have increased 33% YoY, while AI-driven complexity and systems integration emerge as the industry's biggest challenges to operating at scale.

According to new data from CreatorIQ's seventh annual State of Creator Marketing report, its largest yet with 2,000+ global respondents, creator marketing is establishing itself as a core channel and delivering record returns, even as organizations' systems built to run creator programs show new strain.

Infrastructure Needs Become More Urgent as Creator ROI and Investment Multiply

Nearly half of brands (48%) now report 3x or greater ROI from creator marketing, up from 37% last year, and the share of brands reporting a 5x return has doubled. Average annual creator marketing investment climbed 33% year-over-year, with enterprise organizations now investing $8.8M annually on average, a 28% year-over-year increase.

But the same data reveals creator marketing has scaled faster than the systems built to support it. Difficulty integrating creator marketing data and workflows across marketing systems is now the No. 1 roadblock for brands, cited by 27%, edging past coordinating creator marketing across teams and functions (26%) and measurement (26%).

The shift is telling: for years, resourcing-not enough budget, not enough staff-was the industry's top constraint. This year, both fell to the bottom of the list, each cited by just 18% of brands, while the roadblocks that rose to the top-integration, coordination, measurement-are the same operational challenges that come with running any established, high-investment marketing channel.

"Creator marketing has matured past the point where budget or headcount are the constraint," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ. "The real constraint now is infrastructure. Trust has shifted from institutions to individuals, and the brands that moved early to capture that shift are now outgrowing the systems they built to run it. The brands winning today treat creator marketing with the same operational rigor as any other core channel, building infrastructure that turns trust into a repeatable growth engine instead of a string of one-off campaigns."

As Creator Marketing and Paid Media Converge, Budgets Shift

Previous CreatorIQ data from this year suggests creator marketing and paid media are converging into a more effective form of marketing. Ninety-two percent of paid media professionals now use creator content in their paid creative, and boosting creator posts remains the single highest-ROI creator marketing activity brands report (38%).

Yet even as the two disciplines intertwine operationally, creator marketing is increasingly earning its own budget. Only 52% of brands with growing creator budgets sourced that growth from paid media this year, down from 64% last year, while 38% now point to net-new funding, up from 33%. The two trends together point to a broader shift: marketing itself is evolving, and creator marketing and traditional advertising are increasingly functioning as one connected discipline rather than two.

The Highest-Performing Creator Programs Are the Most Complex

The report finds that brands with the strongest returns run more complex programs-and are contending with more than technology challenges alone. Brands reporting 5x ROI are more likely to say AI has increased the complexity of creator marketing (63% vs. 42% for 1x ROI brands), and 73% consider brand suitability, safety, and risk management very or extremely important, compared with 57% of 1x ROI brands. As programs scale across more creators, markets, and channels, brand voice becomes harder to centrally manage-and the highest-performing brands are the ones building infrastructure into that complexity rather than trying to avoid it.

Streamlining creator operations across brands and regions is the top priority for 5x ROI brands, while 1x ROI brands are still focused on building awareness and finding new creator partners. The data suggests complexity is a byproduct of scale, not dysfunction, and the winning brands are the ones building the infrastructure to manage it.

AI Is Advancing-and Complicating-Creator Growth

AI's role in creator marketing is proving to be a paradox. Among brands with growing creator budgets, 41% say AI-related efficiencies helped fund the increase-nearly on par with net-new budget (38%) as a source of growth. At the same time, 45% of brands say AI has made creator marketing more complex to run day to day, compared with 38% who say it has reduced complexity. AI-related concerns, including AI-generated content, AI influencers, and a lack of disclosure, rank as the greatest threat to trust in creator marketing, cited by 44% of brands.

Taken together, the findings point to an industry entering a new phase: creator marketing has proven it can deliver, and deliver at scale. The next competitive advantage won't come from doing more creator marketing-it will come from the infrastructure to run it as a coordinated system.

Download the full report here.

About the Report

CreatorIQ's seventh annual State of Creator Marketing report is based on a global 2026 survey of 2,000 brand and agency marketers, conducted by Sapio Research in partnership with CreatorIQ. Respondents span 17 industries and nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The findings build on seven years of CreatorIQ research into the creator marketing industry's evolution. In this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.0-3.2 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is enterprise infrastructure for creator marketing, trusted by more than 1,300 of the world's leading brands and agencies, including Beiersdorf, Delta Air Lines, Dentsu, Google, Nestlé, and Wella. Powered by the Creator Graph, CreatorIQ's proprietary AI and intelligence foundation grounded in over 11 years of data, it delivers the governance, measurement, and scale enterprise programs demand. Built for teams, agents, and the entire enterprise tech stack, CreatorIQ's intelligence compounds with every use, giving every organization a data advantage that grows over time. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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