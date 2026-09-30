InvoiceAgility+ is the AP automation engine of Tungsten Automation's invoice-to-pay platform, applying agentic AI from capture through payment reconciliation. The platform includes native e-invoicing compliance for the markets where customers operate, a redesigned supplier portal, and role-specific experiences for AP teams, approvers, and finance leadership.

Tungsten Automation today announced InvoiceAgility+, the AP automation engine of its AI-native invoice-to-pay platform, which runs accounts payable from invoice receipt through payment execution.

Building on Tungsten's proven AP automation success, InvoiceAgility+ delivers true end-to-end invoice-to-pay automation, driven by agentic AI that captures, matches, codes, and reconciles invoices automatically unifying global compliance, supplier connectivity, and a modern user experience in one seamless solution.

A Single AI-Driven Invoice-to-Pay Flow

Most organizations already run complex invoice operations. Volumes keep rising, mandates keep changing, and suppliers send invoices in multiple formats across multiple channels. Traditional tools and manual checkpoints struggle to keep pace, creating delays, errors, and limited visibility.

InvoiceAgility+ addresses these challenges by treating invoice-to-pay as one continuous process. Invoices are ingested from email, portals, networks, EDI, and paper, converted into trusted, AI-ready data, and then guided through matching, coding, validation, approvals, and payment orchestration with a consistent logic layer on top.

Clean invoices move straight through to ERP systems, and genuine exceptions surface clearly with the right context. Teams access a single view of invoice status, exceptions, and payment readiness in place of scattered screens and reports.

"InvoiceAgility+ gives AP and finance leaders control over what gets paid, to whom, and on what terms. You set the policy, and the work routes itself to the right approver, the right supplier, the right payment rail. What used to take a week of chasing now takes a morning of oversight. And because every invoice, approval, and payment runs on one platform, you stop reconstructing your cash position after the fact and start seeing it as it forms." - Danielle Weinblatt, Chief Product Officer, Tungsten Automation.

Agentic AI That Keeps Invoices Clean, Coded, and Controlled

InvoiceAgility+ applies agentic AI built specifically for finance operations. Dedicated AI agents work across the invoice-to-pay flow in an auditable manner to help:

Reduce fraud and risk: Specialized agents check for suspicious invoicing patterns, document inconsistencies, and duplicates before payment.

Specialized agents check for suspicious invoicing patterns, document inconsistencies, and duplicates before payment. Find the right accounts and amounts: Agents predict GL codes, cost centers, and other coding values based on historic trends and predefined rules.

Agents predict GL codes, cost centers, and other coding values based on historic trends and predefined rules. Translate incoming invoices: Provides on-demand translation overlays so teams can review and act in 100+ languages without altering the original document.

Every agentic AI recommendation includes confidence indicators and a short explanation, so finance, tax, and audit teams can see what match, code, or route is being processed. Thresholds can be tuned, and humans stay in the loop whenever judgment is required, making automation transparent, adjustable, and audit-ready.

Connecting Compliance, Suppliers, and Payments in a Changing World

As tax rules tighten, supplier expectations rise, and payment decisions matter more than ever, InvoiceAgility+ keeps these moving pieces working together in one flow:

Embedded global compliance: Local rules and mandates are reflected in how invoices are validated and processed, helping reduce the risk of non-compliant documents entering downstream systems and supporting audit-ready operations.

Local rules and mandates are reflected in how invoices are validated and processed, helping reduce the risk of non-compliant documents entering downstream systems and supporting audit-ready operations. Seamless supplier experiences: Through Supplier+, suppliers use a single portal to submit invoices, track status, and resolve issues, and can choose to be paid early on approved invoices with AR Financing capabilities powered by partners. That reduces friction on both sides and strengthens supplier relationships.

Through Supplier+, suppliers use a single portal to submit invoices, track status, and resolve issues, and can choose to be paid early on approved invoices with AR Financing capabilities powered by partners. That reduces friction on both sides and strengthens supplier relationships. Integrated payments via Pay+: After invoice capture and approval, Pay+, which is integrated with InvoiceAgility+, helps organize payment runs and reconciliation, giving finance leaders a more comprehensive view of commitments and cash impact from first document to final settlement.

Modernization Without Disruption

InvoiceAgility+ empowers organizations to modernize finance operations across multi-entity, multi-ERP environments, seamlessly layering consistent logic and experience over existing landscapes. The platform unifies invoices, approvals, and payment orchestration within a single AI-driven operational hub, enabling organizations to focus finance talent on higher-value work and strategic priorities.

Contact our invoice-to-pay experts for a free InvoiceAgility+ demo, or visit https://www.tungstenautomation.com/products/invoiceagility to learn more.

About Tungsten Automation

Tungsten Automation is the global leader in intelligent document and workflow automation, helping organizations turn unstructured documents into trusted, compliant, AI-ready data that powers smarter decisions, faster processes, and measurable business performance. Tungsten Automation has more than 40 years of industry experience and is trusted by more than 25,000 organizations worldwide, while processing over 530M invoices a year with $3.5T in commerce transacted annually. To learn more, visit www.TungstenAutomation.com.

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