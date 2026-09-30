Partnership brings PCI-validated P2PE and tokenization into 934's connected hospitality payment infrastructure

Bluefin, a global leader in payment and data security, and 934, a global provider of connected payment technology for the hospitality industry, today announced a partnership to integrate Bluefin's payment security capabilities into Juno, 934's hospitality payment platform.

Hospitality businesses increasingly operate across connected payment environments spanning hotels, restaurants, resorts and other guest experiences. Behind those interactions are multiple systems, workflows and payment technologies that must work together while protecting sensitive payment data.

Juno is designed to connect those experiences through a unified hospitality payment environment. By incorporating Bluefin's security technology into the platform architecture, 934 can provide customers globally with access to PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for card-present payments and tokenization for protecting sensitive payment data.

The result is a security-first approach in which payment protection is built into the infrastructure supporting the hospitality experience rather than added as a separate layer later.

"Hospitality businesses want to create simpler, more connected payment experiences for their guests without adding complexity behind the scenes," said Christian Frei, Co-Founder and Chief Software Architect at 934. "Our work with Bluefin embeds security directly into the Juno architecture from day one. This gives our global customers a stronger foundation for protecting payment data, alongside acquirer-independent tokenization that allows them to route payments to any processor worldwide."

Bluefin's PCI-validated P2PE protects cardholder data from the point of interaction, helping prevent clear-text card data from entering merchant systems while significantly reducing PCI DSS scope for qualifying environments. Bluefin's tokenization capabilities provide an additional layer of protection for sensitive data used across connected payment workflows.

Together, these capabilities allow 934 to pair the payment experience and connectivity provided through Juno with Bluefin's security-first payment infrastructure.

"Hospitality is a perfect example of why payment security has to be considered as part of the infrastructure, not as an afterthought," said Ruston Miles, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Bluefin. "Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses are connecting more systems, more payment experiences and more technology than ever before. Our partnership with 934 brings security into that connected environment from the start, helping protect the data moving through it while giving Juno the flexibility to support the experiences its customers want to create."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in enterprise payment and data security infrastructure, helping organizations securely connect payment systems, applications, processors and devices through a vendor-agnostic platform. Combining PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), vaultless tokenization, orchestration and centralized management, Bluefin enables enterprises to reduce PCI scope, simplify compliance and securely orchestrate payments across complex environments. With more than 300 partners, 40,000 businesses and over $350 billion in protected transactions annually, Bluefin provides the trusted infrastructure that connects modern payment ecosystems. Learn more at www.bluefin.com.

About 934

934 is a Switzerland-based global hospitality payment infrastructure company, connecting hotel groups' PMS, POS, PSPs and terminals through a vendor-agnostic orchestration platform. The Juno Hospitality Suite combines multi-acquirer routing, PCI-compliant tokenization, automated reconciliation and centralized management, enabling operators to reduce PCI scope, cut gateway costs and settle across markets from one layer. With 23+ integration partners, properties across Europe and Latin America, over CHF 2 billion in orchestrated transaction volume annually and transaction volume growing over 30% month-on-month, 934 provides the infrastructure behind modern hospitality payments. Learn more at www.weare934.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930914361/en/

Contacts:

Walker Sands

BluefinPR@walkersands.com