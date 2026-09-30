EYGS LLP: EY announces alliance with Aaru to help organizations drive growth with greater confidence through behavioral simulation

Improves decision speed and accuracy by leveraging Aaru's proprietary statistical engine to simulate human behavior at scale, sharing actionable insights in hours.

Expands value creation by engaging hard-to-reach populations and providing enterprises with deeper insight to evaluate complex decisions.

Turns foresight into growth by converting behavioral intelligence into transformational outcomes, supported by EY US' sector experience and domain data.

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization announces an alliance between Aaru, a leading AI behavioral simulation company, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help organizations evaluate complex decisions with greater speed and confidence through predictive insights grounded in human behavior. The Alliance pairs Aaru's simulation technology with EY US' industry and functional capabilities, allowing CxOs to see how populations respond before executing strategy.

Organizations today face growing pressure to make bolder and more informed decisions on shorter timelines. In an increasingly dynamic marketplace, traditional market research can be costly, time-intensive and limited in its ability to accurately predict real-world behavior.

Aaru's statistical engine generates populations of AI agents that represent a defined audience of interest, while EY US helps organizations translate those insights into actionable business strategies. Together, EY US and Aaru are working with organizations in the financial services sector to test marketing messages, product and pricing offers, sales and services strategy, and impacts of mergers and acquisitions. The result is decision velocity, with greater confidence and precision.

The predictive accuracy of the technology has been validated across customers globally, including with EY US. This Alliance follows a blinded, rigorous validation against EY US' own 2025 Global Wealth Management study, in which Aaru replicated six months of fieldwork, 3,600 investors and more than 30 markets in a single day.

Justin Singer, EY-Aaru Alliance Leader, EY US, says:

"Too often, organizations invest in transformation without clear visibility into the outcomes they can expect. The EY-Aaru Alliance changes that by helping leaders to simulate, validate and optimize decisions before committing resources. Together, we help organizations move from insight to action with greater confidence, speed and measurable impact."

Ned Koh, President and Co-Founder of Aaru, says:

"Ultimately, every business exists to monetize behavior, and our mission is to help enable the enterprise to make better decisions. We're excited to share this vision with EY US and expand its aperture to provide for clients at the same time."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances or reach out to simulation@ey.com.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Aaru

Aaru is a behavioral simulation platform. Trained directly on real-world behavioral outcomes, Aaru predicts how populations will act more accurately and in a fraction of the time of traditional research, including in hypothetical scenarios that are otherwise impossible to test. Leading global enterprises in financial services and consumer retail use Aaru to test growth strategies, product innovation and market response. Learn more at aaru.com.

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