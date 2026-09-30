OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Signs Seven Figure Multiyear Agreement to Power a Partner Sold Derivative Data Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real World Data (RWD), today announced a seven figure multiyear agreement to deliver de-identified, multimodal, longitudinal clinical Real World Data to a commercially scaled AI-enabled precision medicine company.

The data will be delivered to the customer through OneMedNet's iRWD Platform. The customer intends to use the data to train AI-enabled clinical and diagnostic models and to create a licensable derivative dataset to sell into its own channel, linking the customer's molecular datasets with OneMedNet's first-party imaging and longitudinal clinical journeys. Combined, the derived product is designed to be more valuable and more actionable for life-sciences customer base than either source alone.

OneMedNet earns incremental annual sublicensing revenue each time that our solution is licensed to the customer's end user in addition to the initial data license. The agreement includes an option to expand data volume and contract value.

The customer is a developer of AI-enabled precision medicine products with a well-established customer base in the life sciences. It selected OneMedNet's first-party data sourced directly from a live network of more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites, not intermediaries or secondary markets. OneMedNet solutions applies de-identification at the source, at the scale and standards to enable AI training of evolving foundation models and to satisfy other life science commercial data needs.

"Sophisticated AI companies in healthcare are not buying one-time data pulls. They want a long-term source of multimodal, regulatory-grade data, direct from the source, at the quality required to build models and commercialize their data products," said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet. "That is this agreement: a seven figure multiyear license, plus a derivative dataset our partner will commercialize, with OneMedNet paid on every downstream license - multiyear licenses, sublicensing on solutions built with our data, and room to expand."

Agreement highlights

Seven-figure, multiyear agreement , with an option to expand volume and value.

, with an option to expand volume and value. Customer-sold derivative dataset with OneMedNet's tenth channel partner , and recurring sublicensing revenue to OneMedNet on each end-customer license.

, and recurring sublicensing revenue to OneMedNet on each end-customer license. First-party, direct-from-source data, de-identified at the source, from more than 2,300 partner sites.

from more than 2,300 partner sites. OneMedNet retains source-data rights. End customers of the derivative may not relicense or resell the underlying OneMedNet data.





About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real World Data (RWD) through its iRWD platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the benefits and capabilities of our products and the customer agreement, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION