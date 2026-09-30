Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Year Results for Fiscal Year 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company"), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2026.

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased by approximately RMB43.6 million ($6.4 million) or 65.8% to RMB109.9 million ($16.2 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026 from RMB66.3 million ($9.8 million) for the same period in 2025.

increased by approximately RMB43.6 million ($6.4 million) or 65.8% to RMB109.9 million ($16.2 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026 from RMB66.3 million ($9.8 million) for the same period in 2025. Gross profit increased to RMB36.5 million ($5.4 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, from RMB15.2 million ($2.2 million) for the same period in 2025.

increased to RMB36.5 million ($5.4 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, from RMB15.2 million ($2.2 million) for the same period in 2025. Gross margin increased to 33.2% for the year ended June 30, 2026 from 23.0% for the same period in 2025.

increased to 33.2% for the year ended June 30, 2026 from 23.0% for the same period in 2025. Net loss was RMB31.6 million ($4.7 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of RMB12.1 million ($1.8 million) from net loss of RMB43.7 million ($6.4 million) for the same period of 2025.





For the Years Ended





June 30,





























Percentage





2026

2025

Increase /(Decrease)

Change

(in RMB millions, except earnings per share; differences due

to rounding)





























Revenue

RMB

109.9

RMB

66.3

RMB

43.6

65.8 % Gross profit





36.5





15.2





21.3

139.4 % Gross margin





33.2 %



23.0 %



10.2 % -

Net loss





(31.6)





(43.7)





(12.1)

27.6 % Net loss per share - basic and diluted





(266.52)





(936.18)





(669.66)

71.5 %

Management Commentary

Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Recon, commented: "Fiscal 2026 marked a significant turning point for Recon. Revenu e i ncreased by 65.8% to RMB109.9 million, and gross margin was lifted to 33.2%. These factors, when combined, narrowed our net loss compared to the previous year. The primary growth driver was our strategic expansion into overseas oilfield projects.

We are pleased to announce that we have reached a significant milestone that we have been working towards for several years. On 28 September 2026, we held a ceremony to mark the commencement of operations at our waste plastic chemical recycling plant in Weifang, Shandong Province. The plant has been designed to process 40,000 tons of low-value waste plastics per year, with an expected output of 30,000 tons of pyrolysis oil and 6,000 tons of carbon residue. This strategic partnership provides Recon with a solid foundation in the circular economy, offering a new growth opportunity in addition to our core oilfield services.

As we look ahead to fiscal 2027, our strategic priorities are clear as we will bring the chemical recycling plant to commercial production, extend our overseas and offshore oilfield footprint, and rebuild our domestic service capabilities. Oil price volatility and broader macroeconomic conditions continue to present challenges, however, we enter the new year with a more diversified business portfolio, a strengthened margin profile and a diligent cost structure. These elements, we believe, will underpin sustainable, long-term growth for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year Ended 2026 Financial Results:

Revenue

Total revenues for the year ended June 30, 2026 were approximately RMB109.9 million ($16.2 million), an increase of approximately RMB43.6 million ($6.4 million) or 65.8% from RMB66.3 million ($9.8 million) for the same period in 2025.

Revenue from automation product and software increased by RMB35.6 million ($5.3 million) or 104.5%. The increase was primarily driven by a RMB44.2 million revenue increase from overseas oilfield projects, partially offset by an RMB8.6 million decline in domestic business. The overseas revenue growth benefited from a phase-II oilfield capacity construction of a major overseas automation maintenance project. The domestic business decline was mainly due to reduced maintenance efforts in the domestic market during the period, as our focus shifted towards overseas projects. Going forward, the Company will reallocate personnel from overseas to strengthen domestic market maintenance services.

Revenue from equipment and accessories increased by RMB9.4 million ($1.4 million) or 51.2%. The increase in revenue from equipment and spare parts was primarily driven by rising demand for new purchases and maintenance of such items. This was due to the ongoing need of domestic oilfield clients to maintain stable production levels.

Revenue from oilfield environmental protection increased by RMB2.0 million ($0.3 million) or 19.4% primarily due to an increase in the settlement prices for some wastewater treatment clients.

Revenue from platform outsourcing services decreased by RMB3.5 million ($0.5 million) or 100.00%. FGS's operations were materially and adversely affected by strategic shifts in its major clients' business decisions to terminate online cooperation of third-party companies and unfavorable changes in domestic industry policies. Consequently, FGS's revenue and active business activities declined precipitously, resulting in zero revenue for fiscal year 2026.

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenues increased from RMB51.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2025 to RMB73.4 million ($10.8 million) for the same period in 2026.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, cost of revenue from automation product and software was approximately RMB28.6 million and RMB47.2 million ($7.0 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB18.6 million ($2.7 million) or 65.0%. The increase in cost of revenue from automation product and software was primarily attributable to increased revenue of automation products and software.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, cost of revenue from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB13.2 million and RMB20.4 million ($3.0 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB7.2 million ($1.1 million) or 54.7%. The increase in costs of revenue was primarily driven by expanded business activity, mirroring the same factor behind the growth in revenue.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, cost of revenue from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB8.5 million and RMB5.7 million ($0.8 million), respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) or 33.1%. While actively pursuing new business opportunities in a constrained market, the Company undertook testing projects. Given their high uncertainty, equipment costs for these projects were fully expensed upon purchase in the prior period, resulting in lower costs in the current period compared to the prior period.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, cost of revenue from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB0.6 million and nil, respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB0.6 million ($0.1 million) or 100.0%. The reason for the decrease is consistent with that of the revenue decline.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased to RMB36.5 million ($5.4 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026 from RMB15.2 million ($2.2 million) for the same period in 2025. Our gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 33.2% for the year ended June 30, 2026 from 23.0% for the same period in 2025.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, our gross profit from automation product and software was approximately RMB5.5 million and RMB22.5 million ($3.3 million), respectively, representing an increase in gross profit of approximately RMB17.0 million ($2.5 million) or 310.4%. The gross margin expansion to 32.3% was primarily driven by the higher-margin overseas oilfield projects, which contributed RMB44.2 million of revenue, representing approximately 63% of automation segment revenue for fiscal 2026. Excluding the overseas projects, our domestic automation gross margin remained relatively stable.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, gross profit from equipment and accessories was approximately RMB5.2 million and RMB7.4 million ($1.1 million), respectively, representing an increase of approximately RMB2.2 million ($0.3 million) or 42.4%. The increase in gross profit was consistent with the change in revenue. The gross margin for equipment and accessories has remained relatively stable in this period.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, gross profit from oilfield environmental protection was approximately RMB1.7 million and RMB6.6 million ($1.0 million), respectively, representing an increase of RMB4.9 million ($0.7 million) or 288.2%. The lower gross profit in fiscal 2025 was mainly due to testing projects, where the related equipment used for these projects was fully expensed as it was consumed during execution, when we were not sure that revenue from these projects could be recognized. The increase in gross margin from 16.9% to 53.4% was mainly attributable to the absence, in fiscal 2026, of the one-time testing project costs that were fully expensed as incurred in fiscal 2025, when revenue recognition for those testing projects remained uncertain. Excluding the impact of such one-time testing costs, the normalized gross margin for fiscal 2025 would have been higher, and the fiscal 2026 margin of 53.4% reflects a normal standard in settlement prices for certain wastewater treatment clients together with a more favorable project mix.

For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, gross profit from platform outsourcing services was approximately RMB2.8 million and nil, respectively, representing a decrease of approximately RMB2.8 million ($0.4 million) or 100.0%. The decrease in gross profit was consistent with the change in revenue.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses decreased by 43.6%, or RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million), from RMB9.3 million ($1.4 million) in the year ended June 30, 2025 to RMB5.2 million ($0.8 million) in the same period of 2026.

General and administrative expenses increased by 11.8%, or RMB5.8 million ($0.9 million), from RMB49.6 million ($7.3 million) in the year ended June 30, 2025 to RMB55.4 million ($8.2 million) in the same period of 2026.

Net recovery of credit losses of RMB2.9 million ($0.4 million) for the year ended June 30, 2025 as compared to net provision for credit losses of RMB4.1 million ($0.6 million) for the same period in 2026.

Research and development expenses decreased by 21.7%, or RMB3.6 million ($0.5 million) from RMB16.4 million ($2.4 million) for the year ended June 30, 2025 to RMB12.9 million ($1.9 million) for the same period of 2026.

Loss from operations

Loss from operations was RMB41.2 million ($6.1 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, compared to a loss of RMB57.3 million ($8.4 million) for the same period of 2025. This RMB16.1 million ($2.4 million) decrease in loss from operations was mainly driven by higher gross profit, as previously discussed.

Change in fair value of warrant liability

The Company classified the warrants issued in connection with common share offering as liabilities at their fair value and adjusted the warrant instrument to fair value at each reporting period. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in our statement of operations. Gain in change in fair value of warrant liability was RMB6,226 ($917) and RMB671 ($99) for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2026, respectively. The primary reason for the decrease in the fair-value gain of the warrant liability was the change in the fair value assessment price.

Interest income

Net interest income was RMB10.9 million ($1.6 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, compared to net interest income of RMB12.3 million ($1.8 million) for the same period of 2025. The RMB1.4 million ($0.2 million) decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to the Company's receipt of partial repayments of loans to third parties, partially offset by interest income from outstanding loans to third parties, during the year ended June 30, 2026.

Other income (expenses), net.

Other net expenses was RMB1.3 million ($0.2 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, compared to other net income of RMB1.3 million ($0.2 million) for the same period of 2025. The RMB2.6 million ($0.4 million) decrease in other net income was primarily due to the closure of Qinghai BHD and the disposal of 51% equity interest in MSJ, which together resulted in a total loss on equity shares investments of RMB1.1 million. Additionally, following the closure of the Qinghai office, RMB0.6 million in payables that could no longer be settled was recognized as income, RMB0.2 million in receivables that could not be collected was written off as a loss and an increase in foreign exchange transaction expenses of RMB1.0 million due to the fluctuation of exchange rate of RMB against US dollars during the year ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.

Net loss

As a result of the factors described above, net loss was RMB31.6 million ($4.7 million) for the year ended June 30, 2026, a decrease of RMB12.1 million ($1.8 million) from net loss of RMB43.7 million ($6.4 million) for the same period of 2025.

Cash and short-term investment

As of June 30, 2026, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB29.7 million ($4.4 million) and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB9.0 million ($1.3 million). As of June 30, 2025, we had cash in the amount of approximately RMB98.9 million ($14.6 million) and short-term investment in bank fixed income product of approximately RMB3. 6 m illion ($0.5 million).

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state-owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas field service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. Since 2023, Recon also entered into the business of chemical recycling of waste plastic. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Recon includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws throughout this press release. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical fact or they use words such as "scheduled," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "committed," "intend," "continue," or "will likely result," and similar expressions that concern Recon's strategy, plans, intentions or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change at any time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Recon expected. Many of these statements are derived from Recon's operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions that Recon believes are reasonable, or are based on various assumptions about certain plans, activities or events which we expect will or may occur in the future. However, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Recon cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Recon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and any subsequent half-year financial filings on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that Recon makes from time to time in its SEC filings and public communications. Recon cannot assure the reader that it will realize the results or developments Recon anticipates, or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect Recon or its operations in the way Recon expects. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Recon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, Recon.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of June, 30

As of June, 30

As of June, 30



2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

US Dollars ASSETS

















Current assets

















Cash

¥ 98,874,577

¥ 29,745,574



4,383,955 Restricted cash



8,204



104



16 Short-term investments



3,599,211



9,005,007



1,327,174 Notes receivable



-



200,000



29,476 Accounts receivable, net



35,852,484



46,142,449



6,800,555 Inventories, net



1,344,588



1,330,874



196,147 Other receivables, net



3,760,881



9,879,518



1,456,061 Other receivables - related parties



67,976



400,000



58,953 Loans to third parties-short term



141,564,073



46,358,973



6,832,467 Purchase advances, net



14,619,556



57,757,856



8,512,455 Contract costs, net



53,547,408



25,059,648



3,693,335 Prepaid expenses



389,216



801,617



118,140 Prepaid consideration for acquisition of noncontrolling interest



-



1,950,000



287,394 Deferred offering cost



2,529,724



339,255



50,000 Total Current Assets



356,157,898



228,970,875



33,746,128



















Property and equipment, net



19,986,635



17,158,744



2,528,886 Construction in progress



12,000,900



86,366,301



12,728,818 Investment in unconsolidated entity, net



-



1,824,974



268,968 Loans to third parties-long term



118,500,000



283,684,309



41,809,894 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net (including ¥696,851 and ¥2,481,013 ($365,656) from related parties as

of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively)



18,975,692



21,441,571



3,160,097 Total Assets

¥ 525,621,125

¥ 639,446,774

$ 94,242,791



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current liabilities

















Short-term bank loans

¥ 11,582,336

¥ 11,306,258

$ 1,666,336 Accounts payable



19,398,669



36,902,581



5,438,767 Other payables



6,154,889



3,430,099



505,534 Other payable- related parties



2,927,377



649,559



95,733 Contract liabilities



4,719,255



1,669,736



246,089 Contract liabilities- related parties



-



400,000



58,953 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



3,212,227



4,927,089



726,163 Taxes payable



795,629



1,481,308



218,318 Short-term borrowings - related parties



10,017,250



20,033,917



2,952,634 Operating lease liabilities - current (including ¥355,601 and ¥1,682,080 ($247,908) from related parties as of

June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively)



1,761,231



2,924,605



431,033 Total Current Liabilities



60,568,863



83,725,152



12,339,560



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current (including nil and ¥1,026,433 ($151,278) from related parties as of

June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively)



1,081,827



3,291,220



485,066 Long-term borrowings - related party



10,000,000



-



- Warrant liability - non-current



688



-



- Total Liabilities



71,651,378



87,016,372



12,824,626



















Commitments and Contingencies





































Shareholders' Equity

















Class A ordinary shares, $0.02 U.S. dollar par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized and $0.02 U.S. dollar par

value, 15,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively; 53,154 shares and

353,154 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively *



101,548



142,646



21,023 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 U.S. dollar par value, 80,000,000 authorized shares and $0.0001 U.S. dollar

par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively; 20,000,000

shares and 20,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026, respectively



14,038



14,038



2,069 Additional paid-in capital



692,569,747



827,448,759



121,950,857 Statutory reserve



4,148,929



4,148,929



611,476 Accumulated deficit



(262,900,639)



(292,560,687)



(43,118,110) Accumulated other comprehensive income



33,493,895



27,133,454



3,998,976 Total Recon Technology, Ltd' equity



467,427,518



566,327,139



83,466,291 Non-controlling interests



(13,457,771)



(13,896,737)



(2,048,126) Total shareholders' equity



453,969,747



552,430,402



81,418,165 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

¥ 525,621,125

¥ 639,446,774

$ 94,242,791

* Retrospectively restated for the 1-for-200 reverse stock split on August 18, 2026.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





For the years ended



June 30,



2024

2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

US Dollars

























Revenue

¥ 68,854,280

¥ 66,285,032

¥ 109,898,245

$ 16,196,997 Cost of revenue



47,976,836



51,044,495



73,410,205



10,819,325 Gross profit



20,877,444



15,240,537



36,488,040



5,377,672

























Selling and distribution expenses



10,374,388



9,343,480



5,267,001



776,260 General and administrative expenses



63,765,583



49,645,680



55,495,066



8,178,961 Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



4,086,505



(2,856,803)



4,094,917



603,516 Research and development expenses



14,288,879



16,427,892



12,858,639



1,895,129 Operating expenses



92,515,355



72,560,249



77,715,623



11,453,866

























Loss from operations



(71,637,911)



(57,319,712)



(41,227,583)



(6,076,194)

























Other income (expenses)























Subsidy income



131,428



85,762



37,185



5,480 Interest income



22,897,763



13,390,041



11,944,760



1,760,440 Interest expense



(1,070,449)



(1,110,984)



(1,041,518)



(153,501) Loss from investment in unconsolidated entity



-



-



(1,102,361)



(162,468) Loss (gain) in fair value changes of warrants liability



(933,995)



6,226



671



99 Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



(881,695)



952,815



(79,217)



(11,675) Other income



59,049



296,155



(178,542)



(26,314) Other income, net



20,202,101



13,620,015



9,580,978



1,412,061 Loss before income tax



(51,435,810)



(43,699,697)



(31,646,605)



(4,664,133) Income tax expenses (benefits)



30



1,580



(1,609)



(237) Net loss



(51,435,840)



(43,701,277)



(31,644,996)



(4,663,896)

























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,564,581)



(1,112,723)



(1,984,948)



(292,545) Net loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (49,871,259)

¥ (42,588,554)

¥ (29,660,048)

$ (4,371,351)

























Comprehensive loss























Net loss



(51,435,840)



(43,701,277)



(31,644,996)



(4,663,896) Foreign currency translation adjustment



2,009,476



(3,642,754)



(6,360,441)



(937,413) Comprehensive loss



(49,426,364)



(47,344,031)



(38,005,437)



(5,601,309) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non- controlling interests



(1,564,581)



(1,112,723)



(1,984,948)



(292,545) Comprehensive loss attributable to Recon Technology, Ltd

¥ (47,861,783)

¥ (46,231,308)

¥ (36,020,489)

$ (5,308,764)

























Net loss per share - basic and diluted*

¥ (1,974.16)

¥ (936.18)

¥ (266.52)

$ (39.28)

























Weighted - average shares - basic and diluted*



25,262



45,492



111,286



111,286

* Retrospectively restated for the 1-for-18 reverse stock split effective on May 1, 2024 and 1-for-200 reverse stock split on August

18, 2026.

RECON TECHNOLOGY, LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the years ended June 30,



2024

2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

US Dollars

























Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss

¥ (51,435,840)

¥ (43,701,277)

¥ (31,644,996)

$ (4,663,896) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



2,844,025



3,147,936



2,870,387



423,043 Loss from disposal of property and equipment



35,325



12,410



314



46 (Gain) loss in fair value changes of warrants liability



933,995



(6,226)



(671)



(99) Allowance for (net recovery of) credit losses



4,086,505



(2,856,803)



4,094,917



603,516 Allowance (reversal) for slow moving inventories



886,991



(1,251,279)



(30,722)



(4,528) Amortization of right of use assets



1,636,215



4,571,501



2,915,356



429,670 Restricted shares issued for management and employees



22,427,682



10,279,881



12,687,016



1,869,835 Restricted shares issued for services



1,070,143



-



-



- Loss from investment in unconsolidated entity



-



-



1,102,361



162,468 Cash position changes due to the decrease of ownership interest



-



-



(32,811)



(4,836) Accrued interest income from loans to third parties



(6,998,866)



(5,288,121)



(9,116,577)



(1,343,617) Accrued interest income from short-term investment



(885,394)



(17,411)



(5,007)



(738) Expensing of deferred financing costs



-



-



2,529,724



372,835 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Notes receivable



2,400,570



1,341,820



(200,000)



(29,476) Accounts receivable



(12,151,359)



1,686,887



(12,107,973)



(1,784,494) Inventories



5,590,058



267,413



(28,080)



(4,138) Other receivables



31,908



(531,445)



(5,840,026)



(860,713) Other receivables-related parties



(275,976)



208,000



(332,024)



(48,934) Purchase advances



(2,422,123)



(5,057,967)



(43,515,113)



(6,413,334) Contract costs



(4,400,442)



(363,721)



29,704,410



4,377,888 Prepaid expense



(51,467)



12,370



(412,401)



(60,781) Operating lease liabilities



(2,907,014)



(4,869,474)



(2,008,468)



(296,012) Accounts payable



(604,203)



1,940,574



(4,208,390)



(620,240) Other payables



(3,020,216)



3,399,579



(2,645,098)



(389,839) Other payables-related parties



(293,326)



628,308



(2,277,818)



(335,709) Contract liabilities



(927,884)



2,898,774



(3,049,519)



(449,443) Contract liabilities-related parties



-



-



400,000



58,953 Accrued payroll and employees' welfare



854,644



(24,937)



1,714,862



252,739 Taxes payable



(171,884)



(197,966)



634,382



93,496 Net cash used in operating activities



(43,747,933)



(33,771,174)



(58,801,965)



(8,666,338)

























Cash flows from investing activities:























Investment in unconsolidated entity



-



-



(700,000)



(103,167) Purchases of property and equipment



(282,184)



(1,010,812)



(307,295)



(45,290) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment



20,000



2,000



3,580



528 Purchase of land use right



(15,000,251)



-



-



- Repayments of loans to third parties



117,522,129



100,478,982



96,417,165



14,210,132 Payments made for loans to third parties



(196,437,504)



(140,490,800)



(166,200,000)



(24,494,849) Payments and prepayments for construction in progress



(219,132)



(8,924,101)



(52,653,099)



(7,760,107) Payments for short-term investments



(203,481,600)



(3,581,800)



(9,000,000)



(1,326,436) Redemption of short-term investments



300,863,518



87,239,515



3,496,550



515,328 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



2,984,976



33,712,984



(128,943,099)



(19,003,861)

























Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



11,581,000



10,476,000



15,305,000



2,255,678 Repayments of short-term bank loans



(11,632,755)



(11,319,623)



(15,582,198)



(2,296,532) Proceeds from short-term borrowings-related parties



10,000,000



-



-



- Repayments of short-term borrowings-related parties



(10,018,222)



-



-



- Proceeds from sale of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs



77,711,533



(2,529,724)



121,893,839



17,964,929 Redemption of warrants



(32,617,499)



-



-



- Payments to Acquire noncontrolling interests



-



-



(1,950,000)



(287,394) Capital contribution by controlling shareholders



-



100,000



-



- Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



45,024,057



(3,273,347)



119,666,641



17,636,681

























Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash



1,722,165



(8,626,292)



(1,058,680)



(156,030)

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



5,983,265



(11,957,829)



(69,137,103)



(10,189,548) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year



104,857,345



110,840,610



98,882,781



14,573,519 Cash and restricted cash at end of year

¥ 110,840,610

¥ 98,882,781

¥ 29,745,678

$ 4,383,971 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, beginning of year























Cash

¥ 104,125,800

¥ 109,991,674

¥ 98,874,577

$ 14,572,310 Restricted cash



731,545



848,936



8,204



1,209 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

¥ 104,857,345

¥ 110,840,610

¥ 98,882,781

$ 14,573,519

























Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year























Cash

¥ 109,991,674

¥ 98,874,577

¥ 29,745,574

$ 4,383,955 Restricted cash



848,936



8,204



104



16 Cash and restricted cash, end of year

¥ 110,840,610

¥ 98,882,781

¥ 29,745,678

$ 4,383,971

























Supplemental cash flow information























Cash paid during the year for interest

¥ 659,472

¥ 1,070,781

¥ 1,042,505

$ 153,646 Cash paid during the year for income tax

¥ -

¥ 1,609

¥ -

$ -

























Non-cash investing and financing activities























Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

¥ 8,303,099

¥ -

¥ 6,752,841

$ 995,246 Reduction of right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations due to early termination of lease agreement

¥ 61,301

¥ 1,886,347

¥ 1,371,606

$ 202,150 Payable for construction in progress

¥ -

¥ 7,270,577

¥ 21,712,302

$ 3,199,997 Capital contribution receivable due from non-controlling Interest

¥ -

¥ 724,408

¥ -

$ - Investment in unconsolidated entity resulting from transfer out of control

¥ -

¥ -

¥ 1,124,974

$ 165,801

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd