The Cognitive, a Toronto AI recruiting software company, has detailed its live AI interviewer, which holds adaptive two-way video interviews and returns evidence-scored candidate shortlists to recruiting teams.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - The Cognitive (https://thecognitive.io/), an AI recruiting software company based in Toronto, has detailed the live AI interviewer at the center of its recruiting platform. The feature conducts two-way video interviews that adapt to each candidate's answers in real time, rather than recording one-way responses to a fixed list of questions.

The interviewer is built for teams that screen large numbers of applicants for the same roles, such as customer support, sales and operations hiring. Each interview follows up on what the candidate actually says, asking for examples and clarification where an answer is thin, in the way a human screener would. Every conversation ends with a written assessment tied to specific evidence from the interview, so recruiters can see why a candidate was rated the way they were.

According to information published on the company website, completion rates for the live interviews run above 90 percent, compared with 40 to 60 percent for one-way video recorders. The company attributes the difference to the conversational format, which candidates experience as an interview rather than a recording task.

The interviewer sits inside a wider workflow that also covers candidate sourcing and outreach. Recruiters can source candidates with verified contact details, contact them, invite them to interview and receive an evidence-scored shortlist, with the company stating that shortlists can be ready within 24 hours. Candidates found for a role remain in a durable pool for that role, so future searches start from an existing bench instead of from zero. The platform connects with more than 40 applicant tracking systems, according to the company, and includes more than 50 role templates and 16 industry playbooks.

According to the company, teams using the full workflow have seen time to hire drop to about 10 days and have reclaimed 15 to 20 staff hours per week that were previously spent on scheduling and first-round screening.

"First-round screening is where most hiring teams lose their week," said Sparsh Goyal, Founder of The Cognitive. "A one-way recording tells a recruiter very little and half the candidates never finish it. We built the interviewer to hold a real conversation, ask the follow-up question a good recruiter would ask, and show its reasoning, so the people making the final decision spend their time on candidates who are genuinely worth meeting."

The release comes as recruiting teams face growing applicant volumes for open roles and pressure to shorten hiring cycles without adding headcount. Automated first-round interviews that produce reviewable evidence, rather than a single score, are one way teams are keeping human judgment at the final stage while removing repetitive scheduling and screening work earlier in the process.

About The Cognitive

The Cognitive (https://thecognitive.io/) is AI recruiting software that sources candidates, runs outreach and conducts live AI interviews, delivering evidence-scored shortlists that work alongside a company's existing applicant tracking system. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and serves recruiting and talent acquisition teams hiring across a range of industries.

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