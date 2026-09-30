EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Company Details: Priorities for Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities Beyond EV, Advancing Strategic M&A Program, and Diversifying Its Business
TULSA, OK - September 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today outlined its strategic roadmap and key milestones for the coming fiscal quarters, detailing management's priorities for expanding the Company's manufacturing capabilities beyond its core EV-focused operations, advancing its strategic M&A program, and diversifying its business.
The roadmap below reflects current management priorities and intentions as of the date of this release. Timing, sequencing, and outcomes are subject to change based on market conditions, Board approval, due diligence, financing availability, regulatory factors, and other considerations, and no item described below should be construed as a guarantee of completion.
Fiscal Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 (October 2026 Through March 2027): Foundation, Screening, and Initial Execution
Q2 2027: Build and Scale
Q3 and Q4 2027: Operate and Reassess
Management Commentary
Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division, stated, "At JingDiao, we have purposefully developed our roadmap with the full intention of responding to global market conditions and demands to create changes meaningful to our customers, investors, and shareholders."
About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.
Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. division, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by management with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.
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Website: www.ladybuglbrg.com | X (formerly Twitter): @LadybugResource | LinkedIn | Instagram
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements describing the Company's future plans, objectives, or goals, including the roadmap and milestones described above, and statements using words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "will," "plan," or "intend."
Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although based on currently available information, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all, the successful integration of any acquired business, the Company's ability to complete any financing transaction on favorable terms or at all, the outcome of any feasibility study and the Company's ability to develop new manufacturing capacity on the timeline or in the manner described or at all, the performance of the Company's manufacturing operations, and general economic and market conditions.
Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release. None of the priorities or milestones described in this release should be construed as a commitment or a guarantee of future results. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Ladybug Resource Group
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ladybug Resource Group
|United States
|ISIN:
|US50582Q2XXX
|EQS News ID:
|2408110
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2408110 30.09.2026 CET/CEST