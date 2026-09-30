Maxon Computers: Maxon Adds Support for Artist-Controlled Automation with Cinema 4D MCP Server

New Cinema 4D MCP server allows artists to leverage their AI assistant of choice, including Claude and ChatGPT, to offload chores, automate routine tasks, and streamline workflows, so they can focus on creative work.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Maxon , maker of powerful, approachable software solutions for creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization, today announced built-in Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for Cinema 4D. The new Cinema 4D MCP server enables artists to use natural language instructions to direct Claude and ChatGPT or Codex AI assistants securely within Cinema 4D workflows.

Designed to keep artists in control, the Cinema 4D MCP server allows AI assistants to work interactively within Cinema 4D so artists can review, refine and iterate on the results as they work.

"The idea is simple: artists retain control while handing off any tasks they consider a chore. MCP support enables us to make Cinema 4D more powerful without taking the creative process away from the artist," said David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "There are countless small technical and repetitive tasks that artists deal with every day before they can get back to the part of the work that actually requires their taste and judgment. This gives them more freedom to explore, iterate and take on greater creative complexity while preserving the craft and creative intent that only the artist can bring."

Maxon's MCP implementation supports procedural, iterative, and repetitive work, helping reduce the more tedious task-based work without interrupting creative flow. Cinema 4D artists can enlist Claude or ChatGPT and use natural language instructions to manage a wide range of production tasks, such as organizing hundreds of imported objects into a consistent hierarchy, creating object and material variations, preparing multipass renders, organizing scenes, and handling basic 3D camera tracking, UV mapping, rigging, animating, and more.

Every action happens through Cinema 4D's own tools, in the artist's own scene, on their own machine, under their control. The results remain native Cinema 4D scene data, allowing artists to inspect what was created, refine or undo it, and continue building on their creative work directly in Cinema 4D.

MCP Guardrails, Security and Visibility

MCP is built directly into Cinema 4D. The connection runs locally on the artist's computer, with separate opt-in required to work with other machines on your network. The MCP server is protected by an MCP adapter access token, and artists can choose which groups of Cinema 4D tools their assistant is permitted to use. Users can also control Python execution, providing an additional safeguard for workflows where code execution is not required.

Actions are performed through Cinema 4D's own API, and each batch of MCP-driven changes is broken down in the undo history. Commands are also written to a local audit log, providing visibility into what actions the assistant has taken. The result is standard Cinema 4D scene data rather than a flattened generated output.

For studios and enterprise teams, MCP adapter access tokens, configurable permissions, and audit logging provide the visibility and oversight needed to evaluate MCP use against established production and security requirements.

Developed and integrated by Maxon, the Cinema 4D MCP server is designed for a stable, controlled connection to the application, with safeguards including access safeguards, configurable tool permissions, optional Python execution and audit logging.

Cinema 4D's built-in MCP is switched off by default, requiring users to proactively enable it.

Availability

MCP support is available beginning today in Cinema 4D 2026.4 or later on Windows and macOS. The MCP connection can be activated without the need for additional installs.

Artists can learn more about Cinema 4D MCP support, setup, security controls and example workflows at https://www.maxon.net/cinema-4d/features/mcp-server .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge Redshift renderer; ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution; and Autograph, Maxon's motion graphics and compositing application.

Press Contact

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SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-adds-support-for-artist-controlled-automation-with-cinema-4-1228717