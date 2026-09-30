APEX Mobile Media and AccuWeather Partner to Bring Weather-Driven Advertising Solutions to Canadian Advertisers

The partnership gives brands in Canada access to AccuWeather's premium digital environments, first-party weather intelligence and high-impact advertising solutions through APEX.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / With winter approaching fast, APEX Mobile Media today announced a new partnership with AccuWeather, giving Canadian advertisers access to the global weather media company's advertising solutions through APEX. The partnership comes in time for Canadian brands and agencies to access AccuWeather media for their marketing strategies during the cold months ahead and throughout the year.

Through the partnership, brands will be able to activate across AccuWeather's digital environments, including its app, mobile web and desktop platforms, with opportunities spanning standard media, high-impact creative and customized advertising experiences. Campaigns can leverage current and forecasted weather conditions, location and AccuWeather's proprietary first-party health and lifestyle indices to align brand messaging with the moments and conditions most relevant to consumers.

Consumers turn to AccuWeather to plan ahead and make everyday decisions, creating opportunities for brands to connect with audiences before those plans become actions. From travel and home improvement to health and outdoor activities, advertisers can align their messaging with the weather conditions and seasonal needs relevant to those decisions.

AccuWeather reaches approximately 200 million users globally each month. Its advertising capabilities combine weather, location and intent-driven first-party data, with more than 50 proprietary indices available to help brands align campaigns with conditions and consumer needs.

Available opportunities range from high-impact takeovers to immersive in-app placements, with creative options that can incorporate video, interactive elements and weather-responsive messaging. This flexibility allows brands to support product launches, seasonal promotions and broader brand campaigns within AccuWeather's digital environments.

"Weather influences what Canadians do, where they go and what they buy, which makes it an incredibly powerful signal for advertisers," said Walder Amaya, CEO of APEX Mobile Media. "Through AccuWeather, we're giving Canadian brands a new way to connect with consumers as they plan ahead, with creative that reflects the conditions influencing their decisions."

The partnership further expands APEX's portfolio of premium advertising solutions and international partners, creating new opportunities for Canadian brands to reach audiences across trusted digital environments. APEX brings together creative, data, insights and performance to deliver integrated omnichannel advertising solutions across mobile, desktop and Connected TV.

"We're excited to partner with APEX to help Canadian advertisers make greater use of AccuWeather's weather intelligence and high-impact advertising experiences," said Brian Lavery, Head of International Sales at AccuWeather. "APEX's local market expertise will help brands translate those capabilities into campaigns built around the needs of Canadian audiences."

About APEX Mobile Media

APEX Mobile Media is a Canadian digital advertising company helping brands connect with audiences through integrated omnichannel solutions across creative, data, insights and performance. With more than a decade of experience in the Canadian market, APEX combines local expertise with premium technology, media and data partnerships to deliver relevant, measurable advertising experiences.

Across mobile, desktop and Connected TV, APEX helps advertisers reach audiences through advanced location and audience data, high-impact creative solutions and premium digital inventory. Its capabilities span audience targeting, real-time location intelligence, rich media and dynamic creative, campaign measurement and attribution, giving brands the tools to connect with consumers with the right message, in the right place, at the right time.

Through partnerships with leading international platforms, publishers and technology companies, APEX brings innovative global advertising opportunities to the Canadian market and beyond. These partnerships expand the ways Canadian brands can reach audiences across premium digital environments.

About AccuWeather

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasting and warnings in the world, has saved over 12,000 lives, prevented injury to over 100,000 people, minimized reputational harm, and saved companies tens of billions of dollars.

One billion people around the world rely on AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

AccuWeather forecasts also appear on digital signage, in 700 newspapers, are heard on over 400 radio stations, and viewed on 100 television stations. The AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW reach an audience of over 125 million on cable and streaming platforms.

AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of other businesses and government agencies globally who pay to subscribe to the best and most accurate weather forecasting service.

Visit AccuWeather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news, and information, and download the free AccuWeather app for Android or iOS.

Media Contact

APEX Mobile Media

Kevin Kane

Marketing Manager

Kevin.Kane@apexmobilemedia.com

SOURCE: APEX Mobile media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/apex-mobile-media-and-accuweather-partner-to-bring-weather-driven-advertising-1227306