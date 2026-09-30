Carnival Corporation Team Members Around the World Unite To Celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day

Team members from world's largest cruise company, its world-class cruise lines, exclusive destinations and Center for Simulation and Maritime Training (CSMART) conduct beach and coastal cleanup events around the world

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / In celebration of the 41st International Coastal Cleanup Day, team members from Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), the world's largest cruise company, reaffirmed their commitment to marine stewardship and coastal communities through a series of volunteer cleanup events organized in ports and destinations around the world.

Alongside partners and local community volunteers, shipboard and shoreside team members mobilized to help clear debris and collect trash in a variety of communities and homeports. Volunteers represented Carnival Corporation's world-class cruise lines, its exclusive destinations portfolio and its Center for Simulation and Maritime Training (CSMART), as well as their families and friends.

From Seattle to the Netherlands, Miami to Cozumel, volunteer teams removed debris from shorelines and community environments, including plastic bags, aluminum and other single-use items. These results underscore the company's commitment to protecting and supporting the vibrant communities, coastal destinations and marine ecosystems in which it operates.

"The oceans, waterways and coastlines we sail are central to what we do, and protecting them is a responsibility we take seriously," said Lars Ljoen, chief maritime officer of Carnival Corporation. "International Coastal Cleanup Day is a reminder of the impact people can make when they come together around a common purpose. I am especially proud that our teams and partners bring that same commitment to environmental stewardship every day. This attitude is absolutely central to how we deliver extraordinary cruise vacations while honoring the integrity of every ocean we sail, place we visit and life we touch."

Led by Ocean Conservancy and observed every third Saturday in September, International Coastal Cleanup Day is the world's largest cleanup event designed to lead and inspire action in support of our oceans. For 41 years, these events have engaged over 19 million people to collect 400 million pounds of trash since their inception.

Among this year's cleanups, shoreside teams from Carnival Cruise Line gathered at Oleta River State Park in Miami, while Holland America Line teams partnered with a local nonprofit in Seattle for a beach cleanup at Myrtle Edwards Park along the Puget Sound. Costa Cruises employees, together with their families, joined partner associations Piantando and Blue-Life for a river cleanup to intercept nearly 400 pounds of inland plastic, aluminum and other debris from the riverbanks before it reaches wider marine ecosystems. Across the Caribbean, Latin America, Alaska, Florida, Europe and Australia, crew members from various Carnival Cruise Line ships coordinated shore cleanups in partnership with local environmental organizations and port partners. In addition, Center for Simulation and Maritime Training (CSMART) team members in the Netherlands organized a beach cleanup in Almeerderstrand, near the maritime training center.

International Coastal Cleanup Day is one of many conservation-focused volunteering activities carried out by Carnival Corporation and its team members each year. Through its broader Coastal and Beach Cleanups program, as outlined in its 2025 Sustainability Report, the company conducts dozens of events annually spanning multiple continents and engaging thousands of volunteers. In 2025 alone, team members conducted almost 100 total cleanup events across two dozen locations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and the Pacific, removing more than 33,000 pounds of debris.

These efforts are part of the company's overarching sustainability vision to support conservation and local communities, contribute to more sustainable operations, and support long-term company growth and performance. To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and positive impact worldwide on people and the planet, go to www.carnivalcorp.com/impact.

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About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de,www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com,www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

Carnival Corporation Media Contacts:

Jody Venturoni, Carnival Corporation, jventuroni@carnival.com

Janna Rowell, Carnival Corporation, jrowell@carnival.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Carnival Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carnival Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carnival-corporation-ltd

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carnival Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/carnival-corporation-team-members-around-the-world-unite-to-celebrate-international-coastal-1228995