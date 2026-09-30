Acquisition of Hearthstone's management business follows Sentinel's initial entry into the UK in January 2026

Sentinel Real Estate ("Sentinel") announced today that it has acquired Hearthstone Investments ("Hearthstone"), a leading UK-based investment manager that specializes in affordable private rental housing. The acquisition enhances Sentinel's UK living platform following its formal launch in January 2026. Following the transaction, the Hearthstone team will be integrated into Sentinel's global platform.

Michael Streicker, President Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel, said, "Expanding to the UK represented a logical evolution of the platform that we have successfully built across the US and Australia. This corporate acquisition provides us with highly complementary business in the attractive UK living sector. The team at Hearthstone has a proven track record of raising, managing, and deploying capital at scale in this sector, and we look forward to working collaboratively with them to grow our UK business."

Founded in 2009, Hearthstone Investments was a pioneer in the UK affordable private rental housing sector, having launched its first residential investment fund in 2012. Hearthstone has successfully raised and effectively deployed capital on behalf of UK Local Government Pension Schemes (LGPS) and other institutional investors and has since grown its portfolio of affordable rental dwellings to over 1,800 homes across England, Scotland and Wales, representing a total AUM of over £400 million.

Ben Sanderson, Managing Director at Sentinel in the UK added, "We believe strongly in UK rental housing and were prepared to build our business organically. However, we were attracted by the opportunity to accelerate our growth in the market through the acquisition of a professional, experienced team with a sizable portfolio. This acquisition will provide a strong foundation for delivering value to our clients and capitalizing on the significant investment opportunities we have identified across the UK living sector."

Hearthstone's portfolio of modern, well-located homes and flats are designed to address the persistent undersupply of affordable, rental housing for families and workers across the UK. The properties encompass a UK-wide footprint, from north-east Scotland to south-west England, located in desirable areas offering convenient transportation options, local amenities, and access to schools and public green spaces.

Cedric Bucher of Hearthstone stated, "We are delighted to be joining Sentinel, a firm with deep residential expertise, global resources and a long-term investment focus. Together, we can build on the Hearthstone team's achievements while scaling Sentinel's platform, enhancing its capabilities and accelerating the next phase of growth in the UK market."

About Sentinel Real Estate

Sentinel Real Estate is an independently owned real estate investment management firm established in 1969, with a longstanding track record of managing institutional quality real estate assets for global investors. Headquartered in New York City, Sentinel maintains corporate offices in Europe, the UK and Australia and a broad operational footprint supporting investments across multiple markets and jurisdictions. The firm has experience developing, acquiring and managing diversified multifamily and commercial real estate properties. Sentinel operates a vertically integrated investment platform with in-house capabilities spanning acquisitions, asset management, and property operations, including on-site management. The firm's senior leadership team is characterized by long tenure and deep institutional knowledge, supporting continuity, discipline, and consistency in execution. To learn more, please visit: https://www.sentinelcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930568900/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

ICR on behalf of Sentinel

Sentinel@icrinc.com