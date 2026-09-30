The team behind Apache Flink create durable infrastructure, as AI agents raise the stakes for how software survives failure

Restate, a durable execution company, founded by the creators of Apache Flink, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Singular with participation from Redpoint Ventures and Capital One Ventures, bringing total funding to $27 million. The funding will support continued product development and expansion in the United States, including a new commercial hub in San Francisco.

Restate is building a new generation of durable execution infrastructure for modern applications, from distributed backends to AI agents. Already used by hundreds of companiesRestate has been adopted for mission critical use cases like durable execution for the latest Replit Agent, and enterprise workflows in companies like DOSS, BILT rewards, and the Fortune 500.

AI is Changing How We Think about Software Failure

Software has always had to be built for interruption. Servers restart, network connections drop, APIs become unavailable and processes stop midway through their work. Most of the time, businesses never see any of this, because good software recovers and keeps going.

Durable execution makes this possible. It allows software to remember what it has already done and continue correctly after a failure, rather than requiring developers to engineer recovery into every step.

AI agents raise the stakes. They can work continuously, call models and APIs, use tools, interact with other agents and humans, and change direction while work is already underway. The longer agents run and the more systems they touch, the more there is to preserve when something goes wrong. It is no longer only the execution that needs to survive, but the state, communication and interactions around it.

"Durable execution solved an important problem: it made individual processes reliable," said Stephan Ewen, CEO and co-founder of Restate. "But software is increasingly made up of services, agents, workflows and state that all need to stay reliable as they interact. We believe durability has to become a property of the infrastructure itself."

Building Durable Infrastructure Differently

Restate makes durable execution faster, more cost-effective and more flexible so it can support more use cases and architectures.

At its core is a purpose-built distributed log and event-driven orchestrator. Rather than building durable execution on top of a general-purpose database, Restate's log is the foundation for execution, state and communication. The result is a self-contained system that does not require an external database or search system, but is lightweight enough to use across an application.

That architecture reflects the experience of Restate's founders, who previously created Apache Flink, the open-source stream processing framework that became foundational infrastructure for real-time data systems.

"What excites us about Restate is that they are redefining where durable execution can be applied," said Henri Tilloy, Partner at Singular. "Instead of treating durability as something confined to individual workflows, Restate brings execution, state and communication together in a runtime that developers can use across an application. The founders built Apache Flink into foundational infrastructure for real-time systems. We believe they can do the same for durable infrastructure."

Restate also recently launched Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), allowing companies to run fully managed Restate inside their own cloud account and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) while keeping application data within their infrastructure.

The Shift Is Already Happening in Production

Replit encountered these new demands as it upgraded the architecture behind Replit Agent, and selected Restate as the solution.

"As we continuously evolve our agent architecture, we realized we needed a new durable execution runtime that was both fast and a pleasure for developers to work with," said Michele Catasta, President Head of AI at Replit. "Restate fit that bill perfectly. It now handles all durable orchestration at Replit, giving us the flexibility to rapidly expand what our agent platform can do."

Durable Execution Beyond AI

Hundreds of companies, from leading AI companies to Fortune 500 institutions, already use Restate to build distributed backends and applications where failures and interruptions are inevitable, but cannot be allowed to be impactful. These applications may look different, but the underlying problem is the same. Important software has to remember what it was doing, and stay resilient, even when there is an interruption.

About Restate

Restate is a durable infrastructure company founded by the original creators of Apache Flink, the stream processing framework deployed at companies including Apple, Netflix, Uber, LinkedIn, Stripe, Alibaba, ByteDance, Tencent and OpenAI. Restate provides durable execution infrastructure for building reliable modern applications, from distributed backends to AI agents. Restate is used by hundreds of companies and is backed by Singular and Redpoint Ventures with teams in Berlin and San Francisco. More at restate.dev

About Singular

Singular is an early-stage venture capital firm partnering with founders with global ambitions across all sectors. Investing from Seed to Series B, we stand by creators: founders who use frontier technology to reshape their disciplines and deliver real, measurable disruption. We combine the agility of a smaller fund with the resources of a larger one, committing to founders as genuine sparring partners from day one-beside them, not behind them. With o?ces in Paris and London, our portfolio includes Aikido, Basecamp Research and Vibe. More at singular.vc.

About Redpoint

Redpoint Ventures has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, supporting founders with capital, strategic guidance, and deep industry expertise. Redpoint manages multiple funds with several billion dollars in AUM and has backed iconic companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Stripe, Netflix, HashiCorp, and many more. More at redpoint.com

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Contacts:

Erin Lumley

The PR Network on behalf of Restate

erin.lumley@thepr.network

925-899-1355