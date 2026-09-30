Suvoda LLC: Suvoda's latest platform release creates a global experience across study data, patient engagement, scheduling, payments, and clinical trial operations

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company, today announced a new release of important advancements since unifying the market-leading Suvoda and Greenphire products on one platform. Innovations in AI and new product functionality are expanding the platform's capabilities, reducing manual work for users, and giving patients, sites, and sponsors more choices in how to engage with their trial technology worldwide.

The Suvoda Platform connects technology and services across the mission-critical, time-sensitive moments in a clinical trial, so that sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients have the insight to make smarter decisions and the ease to move faster. It solves a longstanding challenge in clinical trials: study teams have had to stitch together technology that was never built to work together, with separate vendors, logins, and support teams in order to handle randomization, drug supply, questionnaire completion, payments, travel, and patient consent. Suvoda is turning that patchwork experience into a single platform the industry has not seen before.

Advancements include:

AI built into the platform. Suvoda is bringing AI capabilities across its unified platform, beginning with RTSM and eCOA and expanding into financial services such as patient payments. The results are significant. Suvoda's agentic RTSM capability is demonstrating up to an 80% reduction in kickoff-to-UAT timelines. Sofia, Suvoda's conversational AI assistant, lets sponsors and sites find information and take permissioned action across multiple languages, with every action logged and auditable. Humans retain sign-off authority at every step.

Suvoda is bringing AI capabilities across its unified platform, beginning with RTSM and eCOA and expanding into financial services such as patient payments. The results are significant. Suvoda's agentic RTSM capability is demonstrating up to an 80% reduction in kickoff-to-UAT timelines. Sofia, Suvoda's conversational AI assistant, lets sponsors and sites find information and take permissioned action across multiple languages, with every action logged and auditable. Humans retain sign-off authority at every step. One login for eight connected products. The new Product Launchpad, rolling out across global trials, lets study teams move between RTSM/IRT, eCOA, eConsent, Scheduling, Patient Payments, Travel, Site Payments, and Budgeting & Benchmarking without switching systems. A unified data layer means participant data entered once in RTSM can flow automatically across products, eliminating re-entry.

The new Product Launchpad, rolling out across global trials, lets study teams move between RTSM/IRT, eCOA, eConsent, Scheduling, Patient Payments, Travel, Site Payments, and Budgeting & Benchmarking without switching systems. A unified data layer means participant data entered once in RTSM can flow automatically across products, eliminating re-entry. Faster, more confident sponsor and CRO decisions. New reporting and self-service enhancements give sponsors and CROs more choice and control. Examples include a finance and travel reporting portal that enables self-service access to the study data they need when they need it. The Budgeting & Benchmarking solution now allows negotiations to happen right in the platform rather than offline, and payment data feeds back to sharpen fair-market value benchmarks in real time.

New reporting and self-service enhancements give sponsors and CROs more choice and control. Examples include a finance and travel reporting portal that enables self-service access to the study data they need when they need it. The Budgeting & Benchmarking solution now allows negotiations to happen right in the platform rather than offline, and payment data feeds back to sharpen fair-market value benchmarks in real time. A better patient experience. The award-winning Suvoda App gives patients a single place to track visits, book rides, complete questionnaires, and receive micropayments upon task completion. Sites can conduct video calls for at-home patient visits and provide their schedule availability for easier appointment scheduling. Patients across the globe can receive reimbursement through the payment method that works for them such as digital wallet payments, including Alipay in China. For sites, this means fewer inbound calls on payment and travel status and fewer manual handoffs.

"This release shows what a platform-based and AI-enabled product suite makes possible. Sites can spend less time reconciling systems, patients can have an easier clinical trial experience wherever they are, and sponsors get faster answers to their important questions. I'm immensely proud of our teams. They have embraced a bold vision for the future and have brought it to life through innovative technology designed to make clinical trial work better for everyone involved," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO, Suvoda.

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a market-leading, real-time software platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Robin Abadía, Director, External Communications

marketing@suvoda.com

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