Talmora Diamond Inc.: Talmora Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Talmora Diamond Inc. ("Talmora" or the "Company") (CSE:TAI), announces that it has elected to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") and adopt semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

On March 19, 2026, the CSA introduced a pilot project allowing eligible venture issuers to voluntarily adopt semi-annual financial reporting, reducing the requirement to file certain quarterly interim financial reports. This pilot project is intended to reduce administrative burden and costs, while maintaining key financial reporting requirements for the six-month interim period

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily amend their disclosure from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31, 2026.. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company can be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933.

The Company has filed the financial reports, and associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for quarter periods of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2027, or the nine months ended September 30, 2027. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters for the periods ended March 31, 2027 and September 30, 2027 in each fiscal year, subject to ongoing availability of, and compliance with, CBO 51-933.

For further information please contact:

Raymond Davies, President & CEO

Talmora Diamond Inc.

Email: rayal.davies@sympatico.ca

Telephone 416-491-6771

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "likely", "probably", "often", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of the proceeds from the Offering, renunciation and tax treatment of the FT Units, the expectation of carrying out exploration on the Company's mineral properties in the Northwest Territories, Canada to better define the targets for an expected drilling program tentatively planned for winter/spring 2025, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, timing of the commencement of field programs and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the inability to complete or commence the anticipated summer field program, the preliminary nature of test results, delays or failures in obtaining sample results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company including but not limited to the effects of Covid-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Talmora Diamond Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/talmora-announces-adoption-of-semi-annual-reporting-1228996