H2O Innovation Inc.: H2O Innovation's New EkoFiber Receives Technical Evolution Award

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its new EkoFiber automatic screen filter has received the Technical Evolution Award at EIMA International 2026, one of the world's leading exhibitions for agricultural and landscaping machinery and technologies.

EkoFiber is a next-generation automatic screen filter that brings together proven hydraulic technology and an innovative structural concept. Its automatic cleaning cycles allow filtration to continue without interruption, which helps operators maintain stable flow conditions and optimize water use. As a result, this makes EkoFiber particularly well positioned for applications in which operational continuity and dependable pretreatment are critical.

Compared with equivalent solutions currently available on the market, EkoFiber delivers a 33% increase in both operational flow capacity and filtration surface area. This translates into a reduced footprint and smarter irrigation processes.





EkoFiber's fiberglass reinforced polyester (FPR) filter housing provides several structural advantages over metal housings, which are the industry standard. The use of FRP makes this system highly resistant to corrosion, chemicals, UV exposure, and temperature variations. FRP also maintains the dimensional stability of the filter and reduces the risk of leaks at connections. Plus, it offers high mechanical strength and rigidity, particularly under external loads, vibrations, and structural stresses.

H 2 O Innovation has created a solution that does more than filter water: it gives customers a flexible platform for building more resilient pretreatment systems. EkoFiber can operate as a stand-alone unit or as part of a modular skid configuration. This scalability opens opportunities for projects ranging from smaller, targeted installations to larger multi-unit systems.

Granted by FederUnacoma, the Technical Evolution award recognizes products that present original improvements compared to products already manufactured or patented. For H 2 O Innovation, this recognition highlights the market potential of this new pretreatment solution that is designed to help irrigation and water-treatment operators address increasingly demanding requirements in terms of water quality and operational efficiency.

"The EkoFiber combines the structural durability and stability of our recognized Piedmont FRP housings with Lama's proven hydraulic technology," said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation. "This award is a powerful recognition that reinforces our confidence in EkoFiber's potential as a reliable pretreatment solution for customers who need to protect their downstream equipment and adapt to growing water-treatment and irrigation challenges."

Available in 3-inch and 4-inch sizes, EkoFiber has demonstrated strong performance in tests performed in the Corporation's in-house laboratory. But the system is no longer in the Research & Development stage: EkoFiber has already been installed in two facilities, where it is delivering reliable performance in real-world operating conditions.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on simplifying water through technologies, services, and infrastructure. The Corporation serves municipal, industrial, and institutional clients with solutions spanning water treatment, water reuse, operations and maintenance, and specialty products. By integrating innovation and operational excellence, H 2 O Innovation has become a trusted global partner for sustainable water management. For more information, visit H 2 O Innovation.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com

Contact:

Communications Department

+1 418-688-0170

communication@h2oinnovation.com

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