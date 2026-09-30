Antea Group UK Expands Environmental Services With Arboricultural Consultancy and Tree Survey Capabilities

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Antea Group UK is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Arboricultural Consultancy and Tree Survey Services, further expanding the firm's environmental planning offering.

The blossoming service line is supported by the recent appointments of Iain Waddell as Service Line Director and Tiara Wijaya as Senior Arboricultural Consultant. They join our highly established Principal Consultant, Peter Morrell. This offering helps clients navigate planning requirements, environmental constraints, and responsible development across projects throughout the UK.

Antea Group UK's arboricultural team provides specialist support throughout the project lifecycle, from early feasibility and planning through construction and ongoing tree management. The team delivers arboricultural advice, surveys, assessments, and risk management services that help clients balance development objectives with tree protection.

Leading the service line is Iain, bringing more than 16 years of experience delivering arboricultural advice for planning, infrastructure, utility, and development projects across the UK. He has extensive expertise in BS5837 surveys, arboricultural impact assessments, tree risk management, and arboricultural support for major development and infrastructure projects.

"Trees are increasingly important considerations in planning, development, infrastructure delivery, and long-term asset management," said Iain. "Our goal is to provide practical, commercially focused arboricultural advice that helps clients understand constraints early, manage risk effectively, and make informed decisions while protecting valuable tree assets. By combining arboricultural expertise with Antea Group UK's broader environmental capabilities, we can support clients in addressing tree-related challenges within the wider context of project delivery and environmental stewardship."

Within the wider team, Peter brings complementary arboricultural and ecological expertise that supports an integrated approach throughout the planning and development process. With over 30 years' experience in the environmental sector, including over 25 years as an ecologist, Peter provides a valuable link between the ecology and arboriculture disciplines through his role planning and undertaking surveys in both fields. Peter also volunteers for the British Trust for Ornithology, undertaking breeding bird surveys as part of the BTO's annual Breeding Bird Survey.?

Tiara brings expertise in BS5837 tree surveying, arboricultural assessments, tree protection planning, tree risk management and technical report writing, with experience across development, utility and infrastructure projects.

Their combined experience complements the team's broader capabilities and supports effective liaison with clients, contractors, local authorities, multidisciplinary teams, and statutory and non-statutory bodies.

"The strengthening of our arboricultural consultancy services into its own service line is a natural extension of our environmental offering and further increases our ability to support clients across the full project lifecycle," said Dr. Paul Dowson, Practice Director, Environmental Planning. "Iain, Peter, and Tiara bring a wealth of technical expertise and practical experience to the team. Their insight will strengthen our ability to help clients navigate complex planning and development challenges."

This service line complements Antea Group UK's wider Environmental Planning capabilities, enabling clients to address arboricultural requirements alongside ecology and other environmental considerations through a single multidisciplinary team.

Learn more about our Arboricultural Services here.

About Antea Group UK?

Antea?Group?is an environment, health,?safety?and sustainability consultancy. By combining strategic thinking with technical?expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address?ESG?business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip?organisations?to better understand threats, capture?opportunities?and find their position of strength.?We?maintain?a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister?organisations?in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the ?Inogen Alliance.?

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Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-expands-environmental-services-with-arboricultura-1229024