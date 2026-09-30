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WKN: A0JDT8 | ISIN: DK0060030286 | Ticker-Symbol: C6F
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 18:47
10,100 Euro
+11,23 % +1,020
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
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cBrain A/S: cBrain announces strategic partnership with Djoef and upgrades earnings

Company Announcement no. 10/2026

cBrain announces strategic partnership with Djoef and upgrades earnings

Copenhagen, September 30, 2026

cBrain® (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has entered a strategic partnership with Djoef (Djøf), one of Denmark's largest trade unions, with approximately 110,000 members including lawyers and economists. The partnership aims to define and build a new generation of integrated digital platforms for trade unions, extending F2 into the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market.

In parallel with the Djoef contract, cBrain continues to see solid business development during the third quarter. Based on this business development, cBrain now raises its expected earnings before tax (EBT) margin for 2026 from 20-25% to 22-26%. The company confirms its revenue growth expectations of 10-15% for 2026.

Building the next generation digital platform for unions
Together, cBrain and Djoef aim to define the next generation of digital platforms for trade unions, bringing compliance, membership processes and AI together. The ambition is to connect the membership registry with casework, documents and member services, creating a common foundation for improving both the member experience and the efficiency of the organization.

The partnership builds on F2's strengths as an integrated standard software platform developed for government. Private organizations, particularly trade unions, share many of the same requirements for compliance, confidentiality, reliable documentation and controlled processes. For trade unions, member information and advisory services require careful handling. An integrated platform provides a common framework for managing access, documenting activities and maintaining traceability across membership administration and service delivery.

The integrated platform also provides a controlled environment for introducing AI into daily work, with access to relevant information governed by the organization's permissions and processes. The initial project is planned over the next years and will be delivered in phases.

Driven by the F2 ServiceBuilder
F2 ServiceBuilder is the technological foundation for the membership registry and membership processes. Its no-code configuration tools allow services and workflows to be defined and maintained within the standard F2 platform, by customers themselves. This enables the solution to evolve as Djoef's needs develop, while retaining the benefits of an integrated standard product.

The partnership is also expected to contribute to the further development of F2 ServiceBuilder through new technologies and functionality, like extending the F2 ServiceBuilder with CRM functionality. cBrain expects these improvements to strengthen the standard platform and create opportunities for reuse across customers and sectors.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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