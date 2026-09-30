On March 2, 2026, the shares in Acenta Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

Yesterday, September 29, 2026, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the chairman of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board of directors consisting of only two members.

According to item 6.3.1 (h) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Acenta Group AB Short name: PADEL ISIN code: SE0024173XXX

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.