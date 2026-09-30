MD Clarity Unveils Major Expansion of RevFind with Agentic AI to Optimize the Revenue of Provider Organizations

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / MD Clarity , a leading provider of revenue optimization software, today announced the launch of a major expansion of its flagship RevFind product's agentic AI capabilities. The expansion supercharges provider organizations' ability to automatically detect underpayments and denials, uncover root causes, and surface and prioritize recovery opportunities, facilitating faster and more complete reimbursement.

Underpayments and denials lead to significant revenue loss and create a substantial workload for provider organizations, with revenue teams often waiting on manual reports and data pulls before they can take action. RevFind addresses these challenges with agentic AI that gives teams continuous, self-service access to sophisticated audits of revenue data, paired with a faster way to make decisions from that data. Teams can ask questions in plain English and get answers, analyses, and visualizations directly from their data. The agent works on demand or in the background, monitoring new developments and flagging revenue uplift opportunities as they surface.

RevFind enables provider organizations to:

Uncover trends and root causes behind underpayments and denials

Ask questions in plain English and get answers and visualizations in seconds

Validate findings with visibility into the underlying methodologies

Automate dashboards and recurring payer performance reports

Prioritize opportunities and accelerate recovery across teams

"Finding an underpayment is only part of the challenge. Revenue cycle and finance teams still spend too much time figuring out what's driving it and what to do next," said Dan Freeman, Chief Executive Officer at MD Clarity. "RevFind brings agentic AI into that process, empowering teams to automate the investigation of revenue trends, easily identify root causes, and prioritize the opportunities that matter most."

ABOUT MD CLARITY

MD Clarity is a powerful AI-powered software and services platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare provider organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, and end-to-end revenue recovery services, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, and Finance teams of provider organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Diana Nguyen

Product Marketing Manager

dnguyen@mdclarity.com

SOURCE: MD Clarity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/md-clarity-unveils-major-expansion-of-revfind-with-agentic-ai-to-opti-1227173