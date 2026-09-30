WealthRabbit Makes the Case for SIMPLE IRA Over Safe Harbor 401(k) as Small Businesses Weigh Retirement Plan Options

Lower contribution requirements, no annual filing, and rising deferral limits give small businesses a real reason to skip the complexity of a Safe Harbor plan

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / WealthRabbit, a digital retirement plan platform built for small businesses, CPAs, and individual investors, is encouraging small business owners to take a hard look at whether a Safe Harbor 401(k) is actually worth the cost when a SIMPLE IRA can deliver most of the same benefit for less money and less paperwork.

Safe Harbor 401(k) plans have earned a reputation as the more serious retirement plan, and for larger companies with the budget and staff to manage them, that reputation is often deserved. But for a small business with a lean team, the plan's requirements add up fast. A Safe Harbor 401(k) requires an annual Form 5500 filing, falls under ERISA oversight, and typically obligates the employer to a 4% match or a 3% non-elective contribution to every eligible employee, regardless of the business's cash flow that year.

A SIMPLE IRA asks for less across the board. Employers commit to a 3% match or a 2% non-elective contribution, well below the Safe Harbor requirement. There's no Form 5500, no annual compliance testing, and no third-party administrator fees eating into the savings the plan is supposed to protect. For businesses with fewer than 100 employees, that lower overhead tends to make the SIMPLE IRA the more cost-efficient choice, since the plan was built with exactly that size of company in mind.

The savings gap between the two plans has also narrowed. SECURE 2.0 raised SIMPLE IRA deferral limits specifically to close the distance with 401(k) plans. For 2026, employees can defer up to $17,000 into a SIMPLE IRA, and up to $18,100 if the business has 25 or fewer employees, a boosted limit created for exactly this size of company. Catch-up contributions remain available for employees 50 and older, and SECURE 2.0 also added the option for Roth SIMPLE IRA contributions, a feature that didn't exist before the law passed.

"The conversation always starts with 'don't I need a 401(k) to be competitive?'" said Jason Ackerman, co-founder of WealthRabbit. "For a lot of small businesses, the honest answer is no. You're paying more to administer a plan that isn't necessarily giving your team meaningfully more room to save, once you account for what a SIMPLE IRA already offers at the new limits. A retirement plan should help you attract and keep good people, not become its own line item you have to manage every year."

For a business currently on a Safe Harbor 401(k) that wants to move to a SIMPLE IRA for 2027, the timing isn't flexible. The existing plan generally needs to be terminated before the end of this year so the SIMPLE IRA can take effect on January 1. That makes now the right time to start the conversation, not something to revisit after the new year begins.

WealthRabbit's platform is built specifically around SIMPLE IRA administration, helping employers set up a plan, manage annual notices, and stay compliant with IRS timing requirements without the overhead a Safe Harbor 401(k) typically requires.

Business owners and CPAs weighing a plan change can find WealthRabbit's guidance and tools at www.wealthrabbit.com .

About WealthRabbit

WealthRabbit is a digital retirement plan platform built for small businesses, CPAs, and individual investors. The company provides tools for SIMPLE IRA, SEP IRA, Roth SEP IRA, Traditional IRA, and Roth IRA plan management. WealthRabbit is the first platform to offer Roth SEP IRA administration fully digitally, giving businesses a modern way to take advantage of this SECURE 2.0 option. Along with payroll integrations and advisor resources built for full SECURE 2.0 compliance, WealthRabbit simplifies retirement plan administration for growing businesses.



Media Contact:

Shyam Nagarajan

hello@wealthrabbit.com

SOURCE: WealthRabbit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wealthrabbit-makes-the-case-for-simple-ira-over-safe-harbor-401k-1228727