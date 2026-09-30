Agreement creates a path to acquire high-accuracy MESA radar for fixed, portable and on-the-move defense missions

Echodyne, the radar platform company, today announced an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract supporting the Joint Interagency Task Force 401's (JIATF-401) Domestic Shield program. The agreement has a $250 million ceiling and an ordering period of up to 36 months, providing a path to acquire counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) capabilities for force protection, base defense and counter-drone operations in the United States and abroad. As part of the agreement, Echodyne's advanced MESA radars will be available for procurement on JIATF-401's C-UAS Marketplace for U.S. and Allied Nations.

At the center of Echodyne's radar portfolio is MESA, its software-defined metamaterials electronically scanned array architecture. MESA combines precise electronic beam steering with a compact, solid-state design, delivering high-fidelity radar data without the size, weight, power and cost traditionally associated with high-performance ESA radar. Its architecture supports continuous improvement through software as drone threats and operational requirements change.

EchoShield brings those advantages to demanding C-UAS missions. The medium-range radar delivers persistent, high-quality tracks at a 10 Hz update rate and angular accuracy of less than 0.5 degrees in both azimuth and elevation. Advanced AI and machine-learning models classify objects, including fixed-wing and multirotor drones, helping operators and connected systems distinguish threats and act on reliable track data. EchoShield's low size, weight and power create a deployment-agnostic radar, supporting fixed installations, rapid deployments and on-the-move operations, with the same market-leading performance for every mission.

"JIATF-401 is continuously working with industry partners to provide the counter-UAS capabilities needed to protect warfighters and installations," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. "Our approach allows us to identify the right capabilities for specific operational requirements and rapidly deliver those capabilities to the warfighter."

"Counter-drone defense depends on knowing precisely where a threat is, maintaining that track and rapidly getting useful data to the systems that can respond," said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. "MESA gives operators that precision in a radar they can deploy across missions and platforms. This contract creates a practical path to bring those capabilities to more of the forces and facilities that JIATF-401 supports."

Echodyne supplies radars to leading defense companies, and its products are integrated into hundreds of C-UAS systems around the world, many of which can also be found on the CUAS Marketplace. The company recently opened an 86,350-square-foot manufacturing facility in Washington State capable of manufacturing more than 30,000 radars per year. That investment strengthens Echodyne's ability to meet growing demand for highly capable, commercially priced, readily available radar at scale.

More information about Echodyne and its MESA radars can be found at https://www.echodyne.com/.

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. innovator and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets. The company's proprietary MESA architecture is a rare technology breakthrough in advanced radar engineering and design. Echodyne's innovative MESA technology uses standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit-cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers exceptional performance, data integrity, and situational awareness. Echodyne radar systems, including C-UAS and drone radars, are used by systems suppliers, integrators, defense supply chains and end users in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit Echodyne.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: David Claxton, media@echodyne.com