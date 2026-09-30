Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Mark Sevestre, Senior Advisor of Mokwateh, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affair at TMX Group, to open the market in support and celebration of the Moose Hide Campaign.





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The Moose Hide Campaign is a national, Indigenous-led movement to end gender-based violence. Through ceremony, education and community action, the campaign engages men, boys and all people in Canada are taking responsibility for change.

With support from Mokwateh, the Moose Hide Campaign shares the medicine of the moose hide with allies, partners and communities working to create a country free from violence against all girls, women and people along the gender continuum.

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Moose Hide Campaign honours the lives impacted by violence and invites us all to consider the role that we play in building safe, healthy and accountable schools, workplaces and communities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316749