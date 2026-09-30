The Assembly Show Returns to Rosemont With AI, Factory Intelligence, Automation and The Future of Manufacturing on Display

October 27-29 Event Features Executive AI Keynote, New RTLS Factory Intelligence Pavilion, Weber Grill Manufacturing Tour, Expanded Education, Robotics, New Product Awards and Co-Located Quality and Electronics Manufacturing Programs

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / From artificial intelligence and robotics to factory intelligence, automation and quality technologies, The ASSEMBLY Show will bring the latest advances shaping modern manufacturing to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, October 27-29, 2026.

The three-day event will feature an executive panel on AI in manufacturing, a new Factory Intelligence Pavilion showcasing real-time location technologies, a behind-the-scenes tour of Weber Grill's manufacturing facility, expanded education, robotics demonstrations, guided exhibit hall tours and the eighth annual New Product of the Year Awards.

"Manufacturers are navigating tremendous change as AI, automation and digital technologies reshape how products are made," said John Sprovieri, Chief Editor of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The ASSEMBLY Show gives manufacturing professionals an opportunity to see these technologies in action, hear directly from experts and other manufacturers, and discover practical ideas they can bring back to their operations."

New to the 2026 event, the RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion, will give attendees a look inside a connected factory environment with six real-time location technologies demonstrated side by side. Located in Booth #419, the pavilion will show how real-time location systems (RTLS) can track people, vehicles and assets to provide greater visibility into manufacturing operations, simplify compliance with automation, deliver measurable ROI through higher throughput and asset utilization, and improve workplace safety. Attendees can compare different approaches to common manufacturing challenges and hear directly from experts, including practitioners from BMW, Philips and DENSO about their RTLS journeys. Guided pavilion walkthroughs will be offered every 90 minutes.

Another highlight will be the executive keynote panel, "AI in Manufacturing," Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Manufacturing and technology executives will discuss how artificial intelligence is being implemented across manufacturing operations and supply chains, the opportunities it presents, and the challenges companies face as adoption accelerates. Panelists include Roy Devadas, ITW; John Platais, Milwaukee Tool; Girish Gopalakrishnan, CNH; and Jung H. Yoon, PhD, IBM Supply Chain. John Sprovieri will moderate the discussion.

AI will also be among the topics addressed throughout the show's expanded education program, covering automation, robotics, quality, workforce development, digital transformation and other issues affecting manufacturers. Learning Theater presentations and HUB Talks on the show floor will feature practical case studies and emerging technologies.

For the first time, attendees can participate in an offsite tour of Weber Grill's Huntley manufacturing facility on Tuesday, October 27, from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Weber charcoal and gas grills move from fabrication through final assembly and packaging. An add-on registration is required.

On the show floor, hundreds of exhibitors will showcase advances in assembly equipment, automation, robotics, fastening, software, testing, material handling and related technologies. Guided exhibit hall tours led by industry editors and experts will focus on Fastening & Joining Technologies; Smart Assembly: Automation, Robotics & AI; Connected Factory: Data, Software & Traceability; and Quality & Process Verification.

Quality professionals will find quality-focused technologies, exhibitors, education, guided tours and networking opportunities integrated into a curated Quality Show experience within The ASSEMBLY Show. The American Society for Quality (ASQ) education program will address benchmarking, workforce development, Quality 4.0, AI and digital transformation, regulated manufacturing and leadership. The ASQ Measurement Quality Division Conference will complement the program with tutorials and technical sessions throughout the week.

The future manufacturing workforce will also be represented through a partnership with FIRST Illinois Robotics. Students will demonstrate their robotics programs and show how FIRST is helping young people develop STEM, engineering, teamwork and problem-solving skills. The ASSEMBLY Show is also launching a new grant program with a guaranteed $1,000 contribution, and encourages donations from exhibitors, attendees and industry partners as well.

Now in its eighth year, the New Product of the Year Awards will spotlight innovations in six categories: Assembly Machines & Systems; Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing; Fastening Tools; Robotics; Manufacturing Software; and Test & Inspection. Attendees can vote for their favorites during exhibit hall hours Tuesday and Wednesday, with winners announced Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Hub.

Registration for The ASSEMBLY Show also provides access to the co-located SMTA International exhibit hall, connecting attendees with professionals and technology providers from across the electronics manufacturing industry.

Manufacturing professionals planning to attend The ASSEMBLY Show are encouraged to register by Friday, October 2, to take advantage of current registration pricing before rates increase.

The ASSEMBLY Show is the leading trade event and conference focused on assembly technology, equipment and products for the manufacturing industry. Produced by BNP Media, the event brings together suppliers, buyers and industry professionals to explore technologies, applications and solutions for manufacturing assembly. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY, the leading brand covering the processes, technologies and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-assembly-show-returns-to-rosemont-with-ai-factory-intelligence-automation-1228531