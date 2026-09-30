Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa: Dr. Erella Explains What SmartLipo Is and How It Differs From Traditional Liposuction

Board-certified plastic surgeon discusses awake, laser-assisted liposuction performed in the office under local anesthesia, and how it compares with traditional techniques.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Venkata Erella is explaining how laser-assisted liposuction performed on awake patients differs from more traditional approaches to body contouring. At Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Austin, he performs SmartLipo in the office under local anesthesia, with patients awake and talking throughout the procedure.

"Smart Lipo is a minimally invasive procedure done in the office under local anesthesia," Dr. Erella says. "It gives minimal trauma to the tissue, less bruising, less pain, quick recovery, and patients get the best possible outcomes because of the advanced technology. Also, it tightens the skin with the use of the laser."

The distinction comes down to two things: how the fat is broken down, and how the patient is anesthetized. Traditional liposuction relies on mechanical force to break up and remove fat, with no laser involved, and it is often performed under general anesthesia. SmartLipo adds a laser step before the fat is removed and, in Dr. Erella's practice, is performed on patients who are awake. Combining the two is what shapes both the procedure itself and what recovery may look like.

Dr. Venkata Erella is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of surgical experience.

How the Awake Procedure Works

SmartLipo at Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is an awake procedure with no IV sedation. Patients take oral medication to help them relax, and the treatment area is numbed with tumescent infiltration, a solution infiltrated into the fat layer that numbs the tissue and helps limit bleeding.

Dr. Erella then makes entry points of roughly four to five millimeters and inserts a SmartLipo Triplex laser fiber, about the size of a ballpoint pen tip, beneath the skin and into the fat. The laser melts the fat and coagulates blood vessels, which may mean less bruising and less trauma to surrounding tissue. The heat also stimulates collagen, which may help tighten the skin.

Once the fat has been liquefied, three- and four-millimeter power cannulas break up additional fat cells and remove them. Dr. Erella describes the procedure as laser-assisted power liposuction, combining two technologies that are often offered separately. Because the entry points are so small, they do not require sutures. Dressings and a compression garment are applied afterward, and patients typically walk out of the office 15 to 20 minutes later.

"Throughout the procedure, patients are comfortable and talking to me and my staff," Dr. Erella says.

Why Dr. Erella Performs Liposuction Awake

Performing liposuction in the office under local anesthesia is central to how Dr. Erella approaches body contouring. Patients stay conscious and alert while the treatment area is numbed, which avoids the need for general anesthesia and the monitored recovery that follows it. It also minimizes the risks and side effects associated with general anesthesia, and patients go home shortly rather than waiting out sedation.

Staying awake changes the procedure itself as well. Because patients can respond during treatment, Dr. Erella can make adjustments in real time, which may support more precise sculpting. The same in-office, local-anesthesia approach extends to his awake gynecomastia, eyelid, and other procedures. He was featured in an article on awake surgery in Plastic Surgery News, published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Less Mechanical Force, Less Tissue Trauma

The laser step is what sets the approach apart from conventional technique. Because the fat is liquefied before removal, less mechanical force is needed to extract it. That may translate into less trauma to the surrounding tissue, less bruising, and a shorter recovery.

"The regular liposuction is a liposuction done with the mechanical force," Dr. Erella says. "Most of the time it requires general anesthesia, and it requires a prolonged recovery, more pain, more bruising, more swelling compared to minimally invasive laser-assisted liposuction like Smart Lipo."

Skin Tightening as Part of the Result

Fat removal alone does not address skin laxity. The thermal effect of the laser is intended to address both concerns in a single procedure.

"Smart Lipo actually offers more than just melting the fat," Dr. Erella says. "Smart Lipo melts the fat, and along with that, the laser technology stimulates the collagen, which is going to lead to tightening of the skin. It gives better contouring to multiple areas of the body."

Dr. Erella notes that the procedure can be performed on any body area under local anesthesia, including the abdomen and waist, thighs, arms, back, chest, and the neck and chin. Gynecomastia is one example of how fat removal and skin tightening work together. The condition typically involves three components: loose skin, fat, and glandular tissue. Dr. Erella uses SmartLipo to remove the fat and tighten the skin, then excises the glandular tissue, all in one office visit under local anesthesia with no drains. Patients leave 15 to 20 minutes afterward. Chin, jowl, and neck contouring follow the same in-office approach.

Recovery Measured in Days

Dr. Erella reports that most patients return to routine activity within about three days, with exercise typically resumed in 10 to 14 days. After awake gynecomastia surgery, patients generally return to routine activity in two to three days, with exercise at 10 to 14 days and weight lifting at around three weeks.

"The recovery is quicker in this procedure because there is less trauma to the tissues, less bruising, less pain," Dr. Erella says. "Usually about two to three days to get back to the routine."

As with any surgical procedure, results and recovery vary by patient. Candidacy depends on factors including overall health, skin elasticity, stable weight, and the amount and location of fat to be treated. Dr. Erella evaluates each patient individually before recommending an approach.

About Dr. Venkata Erella

Dr. Erella has practiced as a board-certified plastic surgeon since 2006 and has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon. Born and raised in India, he trained at Rangaraya Medical College before practicing in Jamaica and relocating to the United States, where he restarted his surgical training. He served as chief surgical resident at St. Joseph Hospital, Northwestern University, in Chicago, then as chief resident in plastic surgery at Wayne State University in Detroit. He completed an advanced fellowship in breast, body contouring, and facial aesthetic surgery at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, under Dr. Louis Vasconez, and later taught plastic surgery residents there as a faculty member. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Erella shares educational videos on SmartLipo, awake surgery, and recovery through the practice's Instagram account.

About Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is located at 3207 Ranch Rd 620 S in Austin, TX. The practice offers surgical and non-surgical procedures of the face, breast, and body, with a focus on awake procedures performed in the office under local anesthesia. Prospective patients can contact the practice or call (737) 537-9298 to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Dr. Venkata Erella

3207 Ranch Rd 620 S Austin, TX 78738

Phone: (737) 537-9298

aspiraplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE: Aspira Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-erella-explains-what-smartlipo-is-and-how-it-differs-from-traditi-1223756