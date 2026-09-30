Glo Tanning Introduces a New Wellness and Skincare Experience in Sandy

SANDY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Sandy, Utah, on October 3, bringing its signature mix of wellness, skincare, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Josh MacDonald, who is focused on bringing Glo's broader approach to wellness and self-care to Sandy while building a strong local team and creating a space that becomes part of the community.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With more than 130 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Self-care has changed. People are looking for experiences that do more than serve a single purpose, and that is where Glo really stands apart," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "Josh understands the kind of experience we want every guest to have, and we're excited to see him introduce Sandy to a studio where wellness, skincare, and confidence all have a place."

Location:

9176 Village Shop Dr

Sandy, Utah 84094

Contact Information:

Glo Tanning PR Team

pr@glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-introduces-a-new-wellness-and-skincare-experience-in-1227779