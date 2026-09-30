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ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2026 18:02 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Procurement Professionals Alliance: Notice and Request for Proposals for Sports Video Technology

GILBERT, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / The State of Utah Division of Purchasing and Alpine School District (the "Co-Lead Public Entities"), in cooperation with RFxPremier (the "cooperative") is issuing this Request for Proposals (this "RFP") from qualified firms or agencies interested in providing Sports Video Technology.

You may download this RFP and related forms by visiting https://utah.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/256452 and searching DL27-100.

Proposals must be received by the provided due date/time and as instructed in the solicitation documents.

If you have any questions about obtaining the RFP, please contact Dylan Latimer (dlatimer@utah.gov).

SOURCE: Procurement Professionals Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-and-request-for-proposals-for-sports-video-technology-1229029

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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