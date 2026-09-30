

EQS Newswire / 30/09/2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2026 - A new fusion of technology and traditional craftsmanship is taking shape in Jingdezhen, China's renowned porcelain capital.





American artist Michael May from Oklahoma City has joined forces with local ceramic artist Master Xie to create a one-of-a-kind ceramic vessel combining 3D printing with traditional Chinese ceramic craftsmanship.



The process brings together modern technology and the centuries-old art of blue-and-white porcelain. The vessel is shaped through a combination of handcraft and 3D printing, decorated with traditional qinghua patterns, then glazed and fired in a kiln.



From shaping and painting to glazing and firing, follow the camera to see how a new ceramic artwork comes to life through cross-cultural collaboration.



Hashtag: CGTN

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News Source: CGTN

30/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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