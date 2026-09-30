The acquisition combines DoubleO.ai's agentic orchestration platform with ZoomInfo's GTM intelligence, giving revenue teams AI agents that can run full GTM motions, with context end-to-end.BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has acquired DoubleO.ai, an agentic orchestration platform built to help teams create reliable, multi-agent automation.DoubleO.ai's technology already powers the GTM workflows at Fortune 500 companies and fast growing, well funded software firms. It runs motions like tracking and engaging champions who change jobs, and turning closed-won deals into new pipeline by finding lookalikes, and automating engagement to the next best customer.Everyone's built an AI agent demo, but it's not usable in real GTMRevenue organizations are getting pressure to rapidly adopt AI agents across their GTM workflows. But as soon as they asked the agent to do something more complicated than answering a question, it hallucinated, or ran the task differently each time. Even when agents are connected, the context management behind them means they're not scalable. The result is a lot of companies are stuck with impressive demos that no one trusts to run a real GTM workflow.DoubleO.ai's founders ran into these exact problems firsthand. Derek Osgood and Karthik Suresh started Ignition in 2021 (later acquired by Klue), a GTM operations platform that took new products from concept through research, launch planning, collateral, and sales enablement.When large language models arrived, they built some of the first AI agents for work like voice-of-customer analysis, before "agent" was common vocabulary. But those agents didn't share context or work together. So in 2024, Derek and Karthik founded DoubleO.ai to build what was missing: a multi-agent system reliable enough to run complex work at enterprise scale.What DoubleO.ai and ZoomInfo will do togetherZoomInfo brings the industry's most comprehensive B2B context, with more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals. DoubleO.ai brings architecture, enabling agents to run complete GTM motions with that context, from signal to action. Two examples:• Champion tracking: When a champion changes companies, agents check whether the new company is a customer or an ICP fit, map the buying committee, and reach out based on the champion's history with you.• Closed-won to new pipeline: When a deal closes, agents review the full sales cycle to learn why the customer bought. They then draft a case study, find 10 competitors that aren't yet customers, and reach out to each one with tailored messaging."Every revenue leader has seen an AI agent demo. Almost none have seen it actually run a real GTM motion end-to-end," said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. "DoubleO.ai built the orchestration layer that lets agents actually take a GTM motion end to end. ZoomInfo has spent years building the GTM Context Graph that agents need. Bringing GTM context together with domain specific agents means revenue teams can run complete plays with AI.""Most companies building agents are stuck with demos. The agents don't run the same way twice, so a person has to babysit every step, and you get maybe a 20% improvement," said Derek Osgood, CEO and Co-founder of DoubleO.ai. "We built DoubleO.ai to run complex workflows reliably, every time, which is where you see 10x gains. The one thing I desperately wanted while building it was ZoomInfo's Context Graph. It was the one unlock we never had.""Agents can't operate without deep, trusted context about every account, contact, and signal, and no one has more of that context than ZoomInfo," said Karthik Suresh, CTO and Co-founder of DoubleO.ai. "Joining ZoomInfo lets us put what we built at DoubleO to work for revenue teams at a scale we couldn't have reached on our own."About ZoomInfoZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot Studio, Alysio, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.ContactsMedia contact: Public Relations Team, ZoomInfo: PR@zoominfo.com

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