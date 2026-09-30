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WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
30.09.26 | 20:22
0,783 Euro
-9,27 % -0,080
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7060,86020:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2026 17:48 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Novaturas: Regarding media reports concerning our principal shareholder

In response to the media reports regarding the Company's principal shareholder, Mr. Neset Koçkar, in Türkiye, the Company has not received any official information that would allow it to comment on the circumstances of the reported investigation.

The Company continues to operate as usual: scheduled trips are proceeding as planned, and the Company continues to fulfil its obligations to customers and partners. The Company's existing management and governance structure remains in place.

The Company will inform investors without delay of any further material information in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

Aleksejs Krišcuks
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.