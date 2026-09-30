Ecrypt Inc. Named Finalist in The Card & Payments Awards US 2026

Company Recognized in the Best Customer Service Category; Winners to be Announced November 17 at Gotham Hall in New York

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a payments and agentic technology company, today announced that it has been named a Finalist in The Card & Payments Awards US 2026 in the Best Customer Service category. The recognition highlights Ecrypt's approach to merchant support, which combines concierge-level human service with AI-assisted operational intelligence.

This is the first year of The Card & Payments Awards in the United States. Established in 2005, the program recognizes achievement and innovation across the payments industry, from established leaders to startups. A panel of independent judges and industry experts scores each entry against published criteria, then meets for a final judging day to select the winner in each category.

Michael Harty, Managing Director and Founder of The Card & Payments Awards, said:

"We are thrilled to have Ecrypt among the finalists for our inaugural Card & Payments Awards USA. The quality of entries we have received demonstrates just how innovative, progressive, and competitive the US payments industry is. Ecrypt's place on the shortlist recognizes the work the team is doing to enhance the customer experience by bringing together technology and human expertise."

"We are incredibly excited to bring The Card & Payments Awards to the United States for the first time," Harty added. "We look forward to welcoming Ecrypt and the wider payments community to New York in November."

The winners will be announced at the inaugural Card & Payments Awards USA Black Tie Gala Dinner on November 17, 2026, at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event will bring together senior leaders and innovators from across the US cards, payments, and fintech ecosystem.

"Payments are mission-critical for our customers, so service can't be an afterthought," said Felix Danciu, CFO of Ecrypt. "Our goal has always been to combine responsive, experienced human support with technology that helps us identify issues faster, resolve them more efficiently, and give merchants greater confidence in their payment operations. Being named a finalist is meaningful recognition of that approach and of the team behind it."

Ecrypt's support model is designed to help merchants and technology partners resolve payment, compliance, and technical issues quickly and accurately. The recognition follows the launch of ECRYPT 2.0, the company's upgraded payments platform, which introduced ECRYPT AI, a multi-agent AI assistant that is embedded directly into the merchant dashboard.

The winners will be determined through an independent judging process involving senior professionals from across the payments industry. During the final judging session, every shortlisted entry will be discussed and voted on.

The inaugural event is supported by FIS as Prime Sponsor, Priority Pass as Reception and Category Sponsor, and Mastercard and Visa as Category Sponsors.

About Ecrypt Inc.

Ecrypt Inc. is a payment technology company building the infrastructure for the next generation of digital commerce, including agentic transactions. Ecrypt's platform helps merchants securely accept payments, verify identities, manage risk, and support increasingly automated payment interactions. Built on a PCI Level 1 payments platform, Ecrypt combines payment processing, AI-driven operational tools, fraud prevention, agentic commerce capabilities, and patented age-verification technology through AgeChecker.net. Founded in 2004 and based in Agoura Hills, California, Ecrypt serves merchants and technology partners across the United States.

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SOURCE: Ecrypt Inc

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