KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Top-Line Revenue Growth : Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") expects full-year revenue growth of 10% to 20% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, compared to fiscal year 2025.

: Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," or the "Company") expects full-year revenue growth of 10% to 20% for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, compared to fiscal year 2025. Significant Reduction in Net Loss : Net loss is expected to narrow substantially compared to fiscal year 2025, and approach break even.

: Net loss is expected to narrow substantially compared to fiscal year 2025, and approach break even. Leading Sector Positions : The Company achieved market leadership in three key digital insurance verticals: drone-related coverage, home property coverage via natural gas utility channels, and accident/liability insurance for sporting events.

: The Company achieved market leadership in three key digital insurance verticals: drone-related coverage, home property coverage via natural gas utility channels, and accident/liability insurance for sporting events. Reporting Timeline: Zhibao anticipates filing its full financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, by October 31, 2026.

Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company and pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, today issued preliminary financial guidance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance & Operational Highlights Management expects Zhibao's revenue growth for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, to be in the range of 10% to 20% compared to fiscal year 2025. This marks nine consecutive quarters of positive revenue growth since the Company's IPO. Management also expects net loss to narrow substantially compared to fiscal year 2025 and approach break even.

In addition, the Company expects continued positive growth across key operating metrics, including gross profit, total active B Channels, and C end users for fiscal year 2026. This operational momentum is primarily attributable to:

Continued expansion and diversification of B Channels across various industry sectors.

Accelerated market adoption and integration of Zhibao's proprietary 2B2C embedded insurance model.

Successful execution of targeted strategic investments, mergers, and acquisitions.

In particular, the Company established market leadership in three specialized vertical market segments during 2026:

Drone Insurance: Comprehensive coverage tailored to commercial and consumer drone operations. Home Property Coverage: Embedded distribution through natural gas utility channels. Sports & Events Insurance: Accident and liability solutions distributed across sporting venues and events.

The Company anticipates reporting its complete financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, by October 31, 2026. Details regarding the full-year earnings call and upcoming investor outreach events will be released in the coming weeks.

Management Commentary "I am pleased to share this preview into our earnings for fiscal year 2026. Our teams have been hard at work furthering our 2B2C digital insurance solutions and developing expanded partnerships with B Channels. Top-line growth remains healthy and we have made concrete progress in narrowing our bottom line compared to fiscal 2025," said Mr. Botao Ma, Director of Zhibao.

"We have cemented our leading position across three key verticals, and I anticipate continued success as our business model gains traction. Finally, while not directly impacting Fiscal 2026 operating results, the successful closing of our PIPE transaction valued at $154 million on August 17, 2026, has strongly bolstered the Company's net assets and places Zhibao on solid financial footing for future expansion."

About Zhibao Technology Inc. Zhibao Technology Inc. is a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, powered by its proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service"). Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, including preliminary financial guidance and anticipated reporting dates, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including market conditions and other risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 and Form F-3 filed with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

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